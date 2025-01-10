All Clemson

Virginia Cavaliers Stop Clemson Tigers’ Women’s Basketball Winning Streak

The Virginia Cavaliers figured out a way to slow down the Clemson Tigers’ top player in their latest showdown.

Clemson guard Mia Moore (12) dribbles playing Jackson State University during the first quarter at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Monday, Nov 4, 2024.
The Clemson star put together one of her less impressive performances in the Tigers’ 67-60 loss to the Cavaliers in ACC action. The loss snapped the Tigers’ two-game winning streak, one that saw them named the USBWA national team of the week.

But the Tigers (10-6, 3-2 in ACC) found themselves unable to overcome the Cavaliers (10-6, 2-2), who held McQueen to just six points.

McQueen had a huge pair of games last week, as she averaged 22 points in two games and set a career high of 26 points against Stanford. That included a 12-for-14 game from the free-throw line.

She only shot seven times against Virginia, making two field goals. She also went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line in 26 minutes of action. She also had two rebounds and two assists.

Clemson had a two-point lead after the first quarter, but the Cavaliers doubled up the Tigers in the second quarter, 20-10, as they took a 35-27 lead into the locker room.

In the third quarter, the Tigers worked to chip away at the lead and finally made some headway at the end of the quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Hannah Kohn and Mia Moore cut Virginia’s lead to 48-43 as the game moved to the final 10 minutes.

On a few occasions in the fourth, Clemson got the lead down to three points, the last time coming at the 4:55 mark on a layup by Thompson. But, Virginia followed that with a Paris Clark layup and a 3-pointer by Olivia McGhee, pushing the Cavaliers out to an eight-point lead. Clemson never got closer.

Moore picked up the scoring as McQueen struggled, as she finished with a team-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers. She also had five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kohn had 17 points, including five 3-pointers, with three rebounds and three assists.

Kymora Johnson led the Cavaliers with 28 points, including four 3-pointers. She went 6-fort-6 at the free-throw line. She also had a team-high six assists. McGhee had 14 points with three steals, while Latasha Lattimore added 12 points and a team-high 11 rebounds for a double-double.

Clark finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a team-high four steals.

Clemson heads to No. 3 Notre Dame on Sunday for a key ACC road game.

