Virginia Cavaliers Stop Clemson Tigers’ Women’s Basketball Winning Streak
The Virginia Cavaliers figured out something that ACC opponents will likely take notes on Thursday night — how to slow down Clemson's Loyal McQueen.
The Clemson star put together one of her less impressive performances in the Tigers’ 67-60 loss to the Cavaliers in ACC action. The loss snapped the Tigers’ two-game winning streak, one that saw them named the USBWA national team of the week.
But the Tigers (10-6, 3-2 in ACC) found themselves unable to overcome the Cavaliers (10-6, 2-2), who held McQueen to just six points.
McQueen had a huge pair of games last week, as she averaged 22 points in two games and set a career high of 26 points against Stanford. That included a 12-for-14 game from the free-throw line.
She only shot seven times against Virginia, making two field goals. She also went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line in 26 minutes of action. She also had two rebounds and two assists.
Clemson had a two-point lead after the first quarter, but the Cavaliers doubled up the Tigers in the second quarter, 20-10, as they took a 35-27 lead into the locker room.
In the third quarter, the Tigers worked to chip away at the lead and finally made some headway at the end of the quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Hannah Kohn and Mia Moore cut Virginia’s lead to 48-43 as the game moved to the final 10 minutes.
On a few occasions in the fourth, Clemson got the lead down to three points, the last time coming at the 4:55 mark on a layup by Thompson. But, Virginia followed that with a Paris Clark layup and a 3-pointer by Olivia McGhee, pushing the Cavaliers out to an eight-point lead. Clemson never got closer.
Moore picked up the scoring as McQueen struggled, as she finished with a team-high 20 points, including four 3-pointers. She also had five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kohn had 17 points, including five 3-pointers, with three rebounds and three assists.
Kymora Johnson led the Cavaliers with 28 points, including four 3-pointers. She went 6-fort-6 at the free-throw line. She also had a team-high six assists. McGhee had 14 points with three steals, while Latasha Lattimore added 12 points and a team-high 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Clark finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a team-high four steals.
Clemson heads to No. 3 Notre Dame on Sunday for a key ACC road game.