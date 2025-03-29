Analyst Predicts Colorado Buffaloes' Fate In Inaugural College Basketball Crown
In the eyes of Fox Sports analyst John Fanta, the Colorado Buffaloes' run in the inaugural College Basketball Crown postseason tournament will be short-lived.
Fanta revealed his predictions for the entire 16-team bracket, and the Buffs were picked to lose their opening round matchup against the Big East Conference's Villanova Wildcats. While Colorado is lucky to even be playing basketball at this point of the season, Villanova is a tough draw with 6-foot-8 forward Eric Dixon suiting up for the Wildcats.
"I'll take the nation's leading scorer Eric Dixon and the Wildcats," Fanta said. "Dixon is eight points away from Kerry Kittles' scoring record."
As Fanta mentioned, Dixon is only eight points away from tying Kittles' Villanova career scoring record of 2,243 points. Fortunately for Dixon, who's averaging an even 23 points on the season, the CBC gives him another opportunity to break Kittles' mark. The graduate student from Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, had scored double-digit points in 47 straight games before being held to eight points in Villanova's Big East tournament loss to UConn on March 13.
Villanova also has the advantage of facing a shorthanded Colorado team. Coach Tad Boyle told BuffZone's Pat Rooney that starting point guard Julian Hammond III and true freshman Sebastian Rancik won't play in Las Vegas. Hammond, who averages a team-high 12.5 points per game is dealing with a back injury. Rancik suffered a knee injury in Colorado's Big 12 tournament loss to Houston, effectively ending the rookie's strong debut season (5.9 points per game).
Despite entering the NCAA transfer portal, forward/guard Harrison Carrington plans on playing in the CBC, according to Rooney. Guard Courtney Anderson Jr. is also in the portal, but Rooney reported the redshirt freshman guard won't suit up.
“I’m extremely excited to be playing, and I think our players are, too,” Boyle said. “We’ll have some guys that won’t play. But I’m looking at it in two ways. Number one, giving our seniors that want to play a chance to play. But also using it as a springboard into next year with the returning players. That’s what I’m excited about.”
Players expected to return for next season include forwards Bangot Dak and Assane Diop, center Elijah Malone, and guards RJ Smith, Felix Kossaras and Andrew Crawford. Dak enjoyed an especially strong sophomore season, averaging 8.2 points on 50.2% shooting.
Looking closer at Fanta's CBC predictions, he has Boise State, Nebraska, Cincinnati and USC reaching the tournament semifinals. In the championship game, Fanta chose Boise State over USC.
"I'm riding the Broncos' train," Fanta said. "I think that Boise State is your inaugural College Basketball Crown champion behind the stars of the tournament, Tyson Degenhart and coach (Leon) Rice.
The winning team of the CBC will receive a $300,000 name, image and likeness package funded by Vivid Seats.
Colorado and Villanova will battle on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT. Fox Sports 1 will televise the first-round game from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.