Colorado Buffaloes Lose Two Bench Players To College Basketball Transfer Portal
Two scholarship players who struggled to see consistent minutes for the Colorado Buffaloes this season have decided to enter the men's college basketball transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
Former walk-on Harrison Carrington, who was rewarded a scholarship by coach Tad Boyle last offseason, is looking for a new home after three seasons with the Buffs. He's joined in the portal by Courtney Anderson Jr., a redshirt freshman guard who hasn't seen the court since December.
Walk-ons Grady Whitt, Nick Randall and Greg Gerhardt have also entered the portal, according to 247Sports' Oliver Hayes.
Carrington, a 6-foot-7 guard/forward, joined the Buffs prior to the 2022-23 season. After taking a redshirt that year, Carrington saw action in 14 games in 2023-24, averaging 1.1 points and 0.6 rebounds per game. His usage increased this season as the sophomore played in 29 games, including a start in Colorado's loss at Arizona in January. Carrington averaged 3.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game.
Although Carrington largely struggled in game action, his work ethic and character were appreciated throughout the program.
Anderson joined the Buffs in 2023 as a three-star recruit from Vallejo, California. The 6-foot-5 guard sat the entire 2023-24 season to secure a redshirt before suffering a groin injury prior to this past season. Anderson saw brief minutes against Eastern Washington, Cal State Fullerton, Michigan State and Bellarmine. His lone bucket came against Bellarmine.
MORE: Travis Hunter's Footwork Going Viral Ahead Of Big 12 Pro Day, NFL Draft
MORE: Big 12 Pro Day Final Results From Colorado Players Ahead Of NFL Draft
MORE: Deion Sanders Hires Former Miami Hurricanes Two-Sport Star To Colorado Buffaloes Staff
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Addresses NFL Draft Process Noise, Critics, Hate At Big 12 Pro Day
BuffZone's Pat Rooney reported Wednesday that Anderson won't join the Buffs for their College Basketball Crown opener against Villanova on Tuesday. However, Rooney said Carrington's status is "uncertain."
Last week, Boyle said he'd like to sign one or two players out of the transfer portal this offseason.
"The returning players got to give us a boost here and there, and then we've got to probably sign one or two guys in the transfer portal," Boyle said of his offseason approach. "We've got to get some guys that can help us."
Compared to other Power Five teams, the Buffs haven't been stung much by the transfer portal, which closes April 22. Neither Carrington nor Anderson contributed much this season, and they could benefit from moving to a lower-level college program.
As reported by On3's Joe Tipton, Colorado has been in contact with Valpo transfer forward Cooper Schwieger and North Dakota transfer guard Treysen Eaglestaff. College basketball recruiting analyst Sam Kayser also reported that Colorado has reached out to Milwaukee transfer forward Jamichael Stillwell.
With Anderson and Carrington now in the portal, Colorado will battle the Villanova Wildcats in Las Vegas on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT. Villanova is 19-14 on the season and finished sixth in the Big East Conference standings at 11-9.