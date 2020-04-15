CU Buffs Complete Signing Day with Three Additional Signings

Wednesday opened up the late signing period for 2020 college basketball recruits.

The Colorado Buffaloes had all of their business done by 11 a.m. MST.

They signed three basketball players, two high school recruits and a graduate transfer.

Tristan Da Silva came in as a bit of a surprise as he was not on the commit list and was not on the radar of any recruiting sites. But he is the brother of a Pac-12 star.

Jabari Walker was expected to sign after he committed last week. Walker is a 6-foot-8 forward out of AZ Compass Prep. He was rated as a four-star on 247Sports and a three-star on Rivals. Colorado competed with St. Mary's and California for his signature.

Walker talked to BuffsCountry about how he came to his decision, “I've had meetings with the coaches, I've met pretty much all the coaches on the staff now,” Walker said. “And I've gotten comfortable with them through conversations and they’ve sent me pictures of the facility and videos. And I've talked to people that go there, there's a lot of connections I have there, and everything has been great. I've heard no complaints about Colorado. It has everything that I’m looking for in a college.”

The full scouting report of Walker can be watch and read here.

Jeriah Horne is the graduate transfer from Tulsa. He comes in with one year left on his eligibility clock and will be immediately eligible.

He was a four-star recruit on Rivals coming out of high school and in the top 150 nationally. He spent a year at Nebraska before transferring to Tulsa. He averaged 10.1 points per game his sophomore season and 11.1 per game his junior season.

"When I sat down with my family, we did a pros and cons evaluation," Horne told BuffsCountry. "Colorado came out on top. So I am trusting our process and stepping out on faith."

BuffsCountry discussed this addition on the most recent podcast. A clip of that can be viewed at the top. The full podcast is available here.

The Buffaloes previously signed Dominique Clifford and Luke O'Brien back in November, filling the holes of the two scholarship seniors.

Daylen Kountz and Jakub Dombek announced after the season their intentions to enter the transfer portal, opening up two more scholarships.

Tyler Bey declared for the NBA Draft and is likely going to exhaust his eligibility, opening up the scholarship of Tristan Da Silva.

Tad Boyle and company are likely done with personnel moves barring any unexpected surprises.