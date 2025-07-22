Colorado Buffaloes Basketball To Rekindle West Coast Rivalries In Acrisure Holiday Classic
This Thanksgiving, Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball could carve up a decades-old rival and a fellow Pac-12 outcast.
Coach Tad Boyle and the Buffs' slate in the Acrisure Holiday Classic is official, with the first game against the San Francisco Dons scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 27 at noon MT.
From there, Colorado will play either the Washington Huskies or Nevada Wolfpack, who face off following the bout at 2:30 p.m. MT.
The game's winners will play in the championship game on Black Friday, Nov. 28 at 2:30 p.m. MT, with a preceding consolation contest between their losers at noon.
All action will take place at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, as part of the Acrisure Series,
college basketball's largest regular season event.
CBS Sports Network and TruTV will televise the festivities, which will feature over 20 teams from around the nation.
Colorado has met San Francisco five times, the last of which being at the CU Events Center in 2014. In the 1955 Final Four, the Dons, led by NBA legend Bill Russell, defeated Burdie Haldorson and the Buffaloes. To date, it's tied with 1942 for Colorado's deepest NCAA Tournament run.
Overall, the Buffs hold a 3-2 advantage in the series.
San Francisco is fresh from a strong 2024 season under coach Chris Gerlufsen. He rose to the spot in 2022 after Todd Golden departed for the Florida Gators, where he'd win the National Championship in 2025.
Last year, the Dons finished third in the West Coast Conference and reached the second round of the NIT.
Washington and Colorado have oodles of history dating back to the Pac-12 Conference. The Huskies hold a 21-17 all-time advantage, but the Buffaloes have won their last three meetings, including in the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament.
In its first year in the Big Ten, Washington faced similar struggles to those of Colorado and the Big 12. UW finished last in the conference at 4-16 (13-18 overall). This past offseason, second-year coach Danny Sprinkle brought in seven transfers in hopes of a bounce-back campaign.
Nevada has faced Colorado four times but not since 1994, with the series split at 2-2. It's strange to say the Buffaloes haven't defeated the Wolfpack in nearly 90 years (1938), but a chance to do so will take place this November.
After reaching the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and 2023, Nevada suffered severe roster turnover and scuffled through the Mountain West last season. Veteran head coach Steve Alford's group finished 8-12 in conference play (17-16 overall) but now has a fresh start and renewed postseason hopes.
In Boulder, Boyle's Buffs are coming off a disastrous first season back in the Big 12. In one of the country's deepest leagues, room for error in nonconference play will be slim to none.
In 2025, Colorado will continue to break in several talents who thrived as underclassmen. Forward Sebastian Rancik and guard Felix Kossaras will develop as sophomores in Boyle's system while junior big man Bangot Dak looks to diversify his already exciting, high-flying skillset.
Transfer guard Barrington Hargress adds a dynamic scoring punch and leadership to the backcourt, but the remaining roster is largely unproven.
The Acrisure Holiday Classic will be a crucial point of the upcoming campaign for Colorado's rotations, roles and overall vibes heading into conference play.