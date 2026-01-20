Colorado Buffaloes Basketball's Biggest Key To Climbing Big 12 Standings
The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team enters a pivotal stretch of Big 12 play with a growing concern that continues to undercut otherwise competitive performances. Despite being one of the most physically built teams in the conference, Colorado has struggled to consistently rebound with aggression in live-game situations.
That issue is magnified as CU sits ninth in the Big 12 standings at 2–3 in conference play, riding a three-game losing streak heading into a home matchup against No. 19 Kansas on Jan. 20. If Colorado hopes to reverse momentum, rebounding must become an immediate priority.
Rebounding Issues Exposed Again at West Virginia
The problem was most visible Saturday in a 72–61 loss at West Virginia. Much like Colorado’s previous two defeats, the Buffaloes mounted a spirited comeback attempt after trailing by double digits, cutting a 12-point deficit before fading late.
However, rebounding proved decisive. Colorado was dominated 38–22 on the glass, surrendering 17 second-chance points to the Mountaineers, the most allowed by CU this season. Those extra possessions consistently halted Colorado’s momentum and gave West Virginia control of the game’s tempo.
Over the last seven games, Colorado has been outrebounded four times, with an average deficit of 8.8 boards in those losses. For a team that prides itself on physicality, those numbers signal a deeper issue.
Tad Boyle Evaluates Toughness and Effort
Colorado coach Tad Boyle did not shy away from addressing the rebounding struggles in his postgame evaluation. His comments after the West Virginia loss centered on toughness and urgency, particularly in the first half.
Boyle pointed to the fact that Colorado had just one offensive rebound at halftime, by a reserve player, while West Virginia recorded six, with five different players contributing. Boyle emphasized that disparity as a direct measure of physical engagement and effort.
While Colorado improved in the second half with eight offensive rebounds, Boyle made it clear that inconsistency has been the recurring problem. The Buffaloes have shown they can rebound aggressively, but not for a full 40 minutes.
Personnel and Production Gaps on the Glass
Bangot Dak currently leads Colorado in rebounding at 7.3 boards per game, but the drop-off behind him has been noticeable. Colorado’s rebounding struggles have not come from a lack of size, but from missed box-outs, slow rotations, and delayed reactions in traffic.
Those lapses are particularly damaging in the Big 12, where physical frontcourts conquers hesitation. Allowing second-chance points not only swings momentum but forces Colorado to defend longer possessions, increasing fatigue late in games.
Why Kansas Presents a Defining Test
Hosting Kansas provides Colorado with an immediate measuring stick. The Jayhawks thrive on physical play, ball movement, and capitalizing on extra possessions, exactly where CU has faltered.
If Colorado can control the glass, the Buffaloes have already shown they can compete through defensive pressure and late-game runs. If not, the rebounding trend threatens to overshadow those strengths and extend the losing streak.
With conference standings narrowing and urgency building, Colorado’s rebounding response against Kansas may reveal whether this issue can be corrected.
