With NBA Hall of Famer Sitting Courtside, Colorado Buffaloes Win Season Opener
BOULDER — The youthful Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team may not win many more games than last year, but Monday's season opener against Montana State provided reason to be optimistic about the future of coach Tad Boyle's program.
More specifically, true freshman Isaiah Johnson provided hope for a Colorado team searching for a resurgence. The speedy guard led the Buffs with 24 points in his college debut, which ended in smiles as Colorado beat the visiting Bobcats, 84-78.
Adding to the excitement, Johnson's Godfather, Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade, was sitting courtside alongside the freshman's family. Wade trained under Johnson's father, Chris, during his NBA Hall of Fame career.
"It means the world to me," Johnson said of having Wade courtside for his college debut. "He's been my Godfather since I was a little kid, so I was happy to have him here for my first college game."
Below are three key takeaways from Colorado's season-opening win:
Immediate-Impact True Freshmen
Highlighted by Johnson's effort, Colorado's true freshmen made a considerable impact on Monday's win. Johnson, Ian Inman, Jalin Holland and Colorado native Josiah Sanders all saw minutes at guard, and Fawaz "Tacko" Ifaola also made his college debut at center.
"This freshman class is going to be special," Boyle said. "We got to hold them together. We have to hold them... This is going to be a fun team to watch grow and develop."
Johnson was the most impressive freshman (and arguably overall player) of the night, totaling all 24 of his points in the second half.
"I just kept wanting to be aggressive," Johnson said. "My teammates, my coaches, they kept telling me to be aggressive, even though I struggled in the first half."
Bangot Dak's Star Potential
Forward Bangot Dak has star potential if he can continue racking up highlight dunks and blocks. He still has work ahead toward becoming a more well-rounded player, but the junior should continue to grab attention with his athleticism on both ends.
Dak closed the first game of his third season in Boulder with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Improved Pace
Boyle has emphasized playing with more pace this season, and Colorado did just that on Monday. Things may not have always looked pretty on the offensive end, but the Buffs' pace ultimately wore down the Bobcats.
Colorado also totaled a respectable 17 assists, including a team-high five from center Elijah Malone.
"We had some guys step up and make big-time plays," Boyle said. "We didn't make free throws like we normally do (27-for-39) in the first half or early second half, but down the stretch we did so hard. Hard-fought win and one we can learn from."
Now 1-0 to begin to begin the season, Colorado will next host the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday at 2 p.m.MT (ESPN+).