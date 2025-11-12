The One Thing That Could Catapult Colorado Buffaloes Men's Basketball
Weird.
That's one word to describe center Elijah Malone's time with Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball. The former NAIA Player of the Year entered uncharted territory in 2024 with knowledge that it'd be a tricky competitive gap to scale, but even he didn't expect some of his struggles.
In 34 games (20 starts) last season, Malone averaged 7.9 points and 3.2 rebounds a game. For his 6-10 stature, he cleaned the glass like expired Windex, leading to a late-season benching and times when he was a flat-out liability. But now, something is clicking.
Elijah Malone Looking To Bounce Back In Senior Season
Malone transformed his body over the summer, adding muscle to his frame to gain much-needed athleticism. He got by on his size alone with the Grace Lancers, but it proved feeble against the Big 12's free-flowing big men.
Defensively, he often looked outmatched. Malone wound up as a giraffe on rollerblades when opposed on the perimeter or simply as a cone around the basket.
He couldn't let that happen again, especially as the Buffs' only senior in 2025.
In a fateful decision, coach Tad Boyle didn't pursue his replacement through the transfer portal. Instead, he found freshmen bigs to challenge Malone, and so far, it's been working.
Tad Boyle's Bet On Malone Showing Strong Early Returns
The now elder statesman dominated the boards in Colorado's season opener, collecting an NCAA-high 13 rebounds. Last season, Malone eclipsed seven rebounds just twice and reached double digits only once.
Along with the much-improved physicality and 10 points, he did his part in the passing lanes. Malone snatched NCAA highs with five assists and four steals, helping the Buffaloes knock off a feisty Montana State Bobcats squad.
In Colorado's second regular-season game against the Eastern Washington Eagles, he found himself in a dreaded struggle. But when faced with an open 3-point opportunity late in overtime, a feat he accomplished just four times a year ago, he didn't think twice. Splash.
“Every day — not every other day, not every third day, not every fifth day — every day he’s here at 6 a.m.," Boyle said of Malone's practice routine after the game last Saturday. "I walk out on the floor, if I’m early, he’s out there. He’s got a sweat going. He’s got a lather going before practice even starts. He’s worked on his 3-ball all summer long. All fall long.
"When you see kid like that, that didn’t have that in his game last year, and now he has that in his game, he gets that shot, and he doesn’t hesitate and he knocks it down, it is the best feeling in the world as a coach.”
Malone Among Possible Impact Buff Returners
Malone has been married to the grindstone all offseason, feeling pressure to complete his skillset, but the most important lesson he's learning isn't physical. It's a sense of purpose he didn't have coming into his own in 2024, a role elevation into a possible catalyst of increased Colorado success.
With Boyle bringing in a bevy of young guards to create and forwards Sebastian Rancik and Bangot Dak returning and looking stronger, Malone stands in a unique spot. With consistency and a renewed veteran mindset, his improvements could spark the Buffs into a more complete team.
“Elijah Malone, unequivocally the last week and a half to two weeks, has become our leader,” Boyle said. “His voice is heard. He’s organizing things off the court. He’s doing what a leader does. . . I’m really proud of him."