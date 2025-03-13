LIVE Score Updates: Colorado Buffaloes Men's Basketball vs. Houston Cougars

Buffs Beat

The Colorado Buffaloes will take on the Houston Cougars in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 basketball tournament. For Colorado, they need a win to keep their hopes of a Big 12 tournament title and auto-bid to the NCAA Tournament alive.

Cory Pappas

Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Felix Kossaras (15) drives to the basket during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes will take on the Houston Cougars in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday. No. 16 seeded Colorado has pulled off back to back upsets in the first and second rounds with wins over the No. 9 seed TCU Horned Frogs and No. 8 West Virginia Mountaineers. 

For Colorado to make the NCAA Tournament, they will need to run the table in Kansas City and win the Big 12 tournament championship. The Buffaloes have had a disappointing season with a record of 14-19 overall and 3-17 in Big 12 play. 

Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle watches game play during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Tip off is at 2 p.m. MT. Below will be live game score updates.

PREGAME

Houston earned a double bye and will be in action for the first time this tournament. The Cougars won the Big 12 regular season title for the second straight year. They completely dominated the rest of the conference and finished four games above the second place Texas Tech Red Raiders. Houston lost just one conference game and finished with a Big 12 record of 19-1 while being 27-4 overall.

Houston is currently is in thick of the race for one of the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. A loss to Colorado on Thursday could put that in jeopardy. 

Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals

Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes bench reacts after a play during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

There are four Big 12 tournament quarterfinal games that will take place on Thursday. The first game of the day will be between the No. 4 seed BYU Cougars and No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones. The winner of this game will take on the winner of the No. 16 seeded Colorado Buffaloes and the No. 1 seeded Houston Cougars in the semifinals.

Later in the night, the bottom portion of the bracket will get underway. The No. 2 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders play the No. 7 seeded Baylor Bears, with the winner seeing either the No. 3 seeded Arizona Wildcats or the No. 6 seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the second semifinal matchup.

Big 12 Teams Currently In NCAA Tournament Field

Mar 8, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward J'Wan Roberts (13) controls the ball as Baylor Bears guard Langston Love (13) defends during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Heading into Thursday's action, the Big 12 has eight teams in the projected NCAA Tournament field according to ESPN bracketologist, Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi has Houston as a No. 1 seed, Texas Tech as a No. 2 seed, Iowa State as a No. 3 seed, Arizona as a No. 5 seed, BYU as a No. 5 seed, Kansas as a No. 6 seed, Baylor as a No. 10 seed, and West Virginia as a No. 10 seed.

The only Big 12 team Lunardi considers to be on the bubble is West Virginia after thier loss to Colorado on Wednesday. The Mountaineers are in Lunardi's "Last four byes." Meaning they likely should be okay on selection Sunday, but if there are bid stealers in other conferences, it will be scary hours in Morgantown.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

