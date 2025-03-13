LIVE Score Updates: Colorado Buffaloes Men's Basketball vs. Houston Cougars
The Colorado Buffaloes will take on the Houston Cougars in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday. No. 16 seeded Colorado has pulled off back to back upsets in the first and second rounds with wins over the No. 9 seed TCU Horned Frogs and No. 8 West Virginia Mountaineers.
For Colorado to make the NCAA Tournament, they will need to run the table in Kansas City and win the Big 12 tournament championship. The Buffaloes have had a disappointing season with a record of 14-19 overall and 3-17 in Big 12 play.
Tip off is at 2 p.m. MT. Below will be live game score updates.
PREGAME
Houston earned a double bye and will be in action for the first time this tournament. The Cougars won the Big 12 regular season title for the second straight year. They completely dominated the rest of the conference and finished four games above the second place Texas Tech Red Raiders. Houston lost just one conference game and finished with a Big 12 record of 19-1 while being 27-4 overall.
Houston is currently is in thick of the race for one of the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. A loss to Colorado on Thursday could put that in jeopardy.
Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals
There are four Big 12 tournament quarterfinal games that will take place on Thursday. The first game of the day will be between the No. 4 seed BYU Cougars and No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones. The winner of this game will take on the winner of the No. 16 seeded Colorado Buffaloes and the No. 1 seeded Houston Cougars in the semifinals.
Later in the night, the bottom portion of the bracket will get underway. The No. 2 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders play the No. 7 seeded Baylor Bears, with the winner seeing either the No. 3 seeded Arizona Wildcats or the No. 6 seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the second semifinal matchup.
Big 12 Teams Currently In NCAA Tournament Field
Heading into Thursday's action, the Big 12 has eight teams in the projected NCAA Tournament field according to ESPN bracketologist, Joe Lunardi.
Lunardi has Houston as a No. 1 seed, Texas Tech as a No. 2 seed, Iowa State as a No. 3 seed, Arizona as a No. 5 seed, BYU as a No. 5 seed, Kansas as a No. 6 seed, Baylor as a No. 10 seed, and West Virginia as a No. 10 seed.
The only Big 12 team Lunardi considers to be on the bubble is West Virginia after thier loss to Colorado on Wednesday. The Mountaineers are in Lunardi's "Last four byes." Meaning they likely should be okay on selection Sunday, but if there are bid stealers in other conferences, it will be scary hours in Morgantown.