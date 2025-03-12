Buffs Beat

Why Colorado Buffaloes' Robert Livingston Stayed To Coach With Deion Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston hit it out of the park in his first year as Colorado defensive coordinator on coach Deion Sanders' staff in 2024. Livingston cited "loyalty" as a big reason why he wanted to return to Boulder in 2025.

Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals secondary coach Robert Livingston looks on during combine drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston spoke with the media today about what his experience at Colorado has been like since being hired in 2024. 

Livingston became the highest paid assistant coach in Buffaloes program history this offseason and singed a two-year deal worth $1.55 million per year. 

Robert Livingston: “(Colorado) is a Special Place”

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter b
Robert Livingston made it clear in his media session on Tuesday that Colorado is a place that means a lot to him and he has every intention of staying.

“This is a special place. I know it’s that time of year, it’s what you’re supposed to say and you know this will get tweeted out and all that stuff, but I believe it,” Livingston said. “I’m very loyal. They gave me a chance and I want to see that through." 

Livingston thanked Colorado athletic director Rick George and football coach Deion Sanders for giving him the opportunity. He doesn’t take it lightly at all. Livingston equated where he was in his coaching career prior to Colorado hiring him to as "being a dog on the side of the road" without anyone picking him up. Colorado gave him a chance and he made the most of it in his first year.

“I’m very appreciative of obviously Rick George (Colorado Athletic Director) and Prime (Coach Deion Sanders)….I’m thrilled to be here…excited for the future,” Livingston said. “They changed my life. They changed my families' lives, so it’s my job to not let them down.”

Robert Livingston Revamps Buffaloes Defense In Year One

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) attempt
Robert Livingston transformed the Colorado defense in his first year in Boulder. In coach Deion Sanders’ first year as Colorado coach in 2023, the Buffaloes went 4-8 and was allowing 34.8 points per game. Sanders had to make a chance on the defensive side of the ball and hired Livingston to be the defensive coordinator and safeties coach for 2024.

In 2024 with Livingston, Colorado held opponents to just 23.1 points per game. This was a huge factor in them going 9-4 just a year after going 4-8. Livingston did such a good job in year one, Colorado knew they had to retain him and made Livingston their highest paid assistant coach in the history of Colorado Buffaloes football. 

Livingston's Coaching Career

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and safeties coach Robert Livingston talk
Robert Livingston had made a few different stops in his coaching journey before landing with Colorado. After his playing career ended with William & Mary in 2009, Livingston got right into coaching.

He started out as a safeties coach for Furman in 2010. He spent just one year at Furman before going to Vanderbilt as a defensive quality performance coach in 2011. The following season, Livingston made the move to the NFL as a scout for the Cincinnati Bengals,

He was with the Bengals from 2012 through 2023 as a scout, then defensive quality control coach, and then as a safeties coach.

