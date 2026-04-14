Every Colorado Buffaloes First-Round Pick In NFL Draft History
In this story:
With the NFL Draft approaching, many players will hear their names called, and their lives will be changed forever. The Colorado Buffaloes have been fortunate to have 25 of their players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.
So here is a list of all 25 Colorado players who have been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Every Colorado First Round Draft Pick
- RB Byron “Whizzer” White (1938): No. 4 overall, Pittsburgh Pirates
- LB Jerry Hillebrand (1962): No. 13 overall, New York Giants
- RB Bobby Anderson (1970): No. 11 overall, Denver Broncos
- DT Herb Orvis (1972): No. 16 overall, Detroit Lions
- RB Bo Matthews (1974): No. 2 pick, San Diego Chargers
- TE J.V. Cain (1974): No. 7 overall, St. Louis Cardinals
- C Pete Brock (1976): No. 12 overall, New England Patriots
- DT Troy Archer (1976): No. 13 overall, New York Giants
- OT Max Koncar (1976): No. 23 overall, Green Bay Packers
- DB Mark Haynes (1980): No. 8 overall, New York Giants
- OT Stan Brock (1980): No. 12 overall, New Orleans Saints
- WR Mike Pritchard (1991): No. 13 overall, Atlanta Falcons
- DE Alfred Williams (1991): No. 18 overall, Cincinnati Bengals
- DB Deon Figures (1993): No. 23 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers
- DT Leonard Renfro (1993): No. 24 overall, Philadelphia Eagles
- WR Charles Johnson (1994): No. 17 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers
- WR Michael Westbrook (1995): No. 4 overall, Washington Redskins
- RB Rashaan Salaam (1995): No. 21 overall, Chicago Bears
- OG Chris Naeole (1997): No. 10 overall, New Orleans Saints
- WR Rae Carruth (1997): No. 27 overall, Carolina Panthers
- TE Daniel Graham (2002): No. 21 overall, New England Patriots
- DE Tyler Brayton (2003): No. 32 overall, Oakland Raiders
- OT Nate Solder (2011): No. 17 overall, New England Patriots
- DB Jimmy Smith (2011): No. 27 overall, Baltimore Ravens
- WR/CB Travis Hunter (2025): No. 2 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars
Key First Round Buffaloes
There have been several Colorado players who have made a significant impact in the NFL after being drafted in the first round.
The first player to note is running back Byron “Whizzer” White, who was the first-ever Buffaloes player drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. White had a solid career in the NFL and definitely was worth the selection.
Colorado also had an interesting trend of multiple players being selected in the first round on eight separate occasions, which showed the Buffaloes ' ability to develop talent on a consistent basis.
One of the more successful Colorado players in the NFL was an offensive tackle, Nate Solder, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2011 and won two Super Bowls while blocking for Tom Brady. Solder provided consistent protection and was someone that the Patriots could rely on to do his job well.
Former Colorado cornerback Jimmy Smith also had a successful career after being drafted in 2011 by the Baltimore Ravens. One of the highlights of Smith’s career was when he won Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens and made crucial stops on the goal line to seal the game. Throughout his career, Smith was always solid in coverage and could make a play when he needed to.
Currently in the NFL is former Colorado Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2 overall in the 2025 draft. Hunter had a decent rookie season, but it was unfortunately ended early by injury.
Heading into a sophomore season, Hunter will be making a change to cornerback and looks to be a great contributor for the Jaguars on defense while adding some value as a situational receiver.
As indicated by the number of players drafted in the first round from Colorado, the Buffaloes definitely have a history of being able to develop great talent that can be successful in the NFL.
Unfortunately, there are no Buffaloes projected to be first-round picks this season, however next year could be the perfect opportunity with players like wide receiver Danny Scudero and defensive tackle Santana Hopper poised for big seasons.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Aiden James Checketts is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94