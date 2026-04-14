Every Colorado Buffaloes First-Round Pick In NFL Draft History

With the NFL Draft approaching, many players will hear their names called, and their lives will be changed forever. The Colorado Buffaloes have been fortunate to have 25 of their players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

So here is a list of all 25 Colorado players who have been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Nov 5, 2006; Jacksonville, FL, USA: Jacksonville Jaguars tight end (87) George Wrighster celebrates a touchdown with teammates (89) Marcedes Lewis and (65) Chris Naeole after scoring during the 1st quarter at against the Tennessee Titans at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images Copyright © 2006 Jason Parkhurst | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Every Colorado First Round Draft Pick

RB Byron “Whizzer” White (1938): No. 4 overall, Pittsburgh Pirates

LB Jerry Hillebrand (1962): No. 13 overall, New York Giants

RB Bobby Anderson (1970): No. 11 overall, Denver Broncos

DT Herb Orvis (1972): No. 16 overall, Detroit Lions

RB Bo Matthews (1974): No. 2 pick, San Diego Chargers

TE J.V. Cain (1974): No. 7 overall, St. Louis Cardinals

C Pete Brock (1976): No. 12 overall, New England Patriots

DT Troy Archer (1976): No. 13 overall, New York Giants

OT Max Koncar (1976): No. 23 overall, Green Bay Packers

DB Mark Haynes (1980): No. 8 overall, New York Giants

OT Stan Brock (1980): No. 12 overall, New Orleans Saints

WR Mike Pritchard (1991): No. 13 overall, Atlanta Falcons

DE Alfred Williams (1991): No. 18 overall, Cincinnati Bengals

DB Deon Figures (1993): No. 23 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers

DT Leonard Renfro (1993): No. 24 overall, Philadelphia Eagles

WR Charles Johnson (1994): No. 17 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers

WR Michael Westbrook (1995): No. 4 overall, Washington Redskins

RB Rashaan Salaam (1995): No. 21 overall, Chicago Bears

OG Chris Naeole (1997): No. 10 overall, New Orleans Saints

WR Rae Carruth (1997): No. 27 overall, Carolina Panthers

TE Daniel Graham (2002): No. 21 overall, New England Patriots

DE Tyler Brayton (2003): No. 32 overall, Oakland Raiders

OT Nate Solder (2011): No. 17 overall, New England Patriots

DB Jimmy Smith (2011): No. 27 overall, Baltimore Ravens

WR/CB Travis Hunter (2025): No. 2 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws in the pocket with protection provided by tackle Nate Solder (77) against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Key First Round Buffaloes

There have been several Colorado players who have made a significant impact in the NFL after being drafted in the first round.

The first player to note is running back Byron “Whizzer” White, who was the first-ever Buffaloes player drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. White had a solid career in the NFL and definitely was worth the selection.

Colorado also had an interesting trend of multiple players being selected in the first round on eight separate occasions, which showed the Buffaloes ' ability to develop talent on a consistent basis.

One of the more successful Colorado players in the NFL was an offensive tackle, Nate Solder, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2011 and won two Super Bowls while blocking for Tom Brady. Solder provided consistent protection and was someone that the Patriots could rely on to do his job well.

Former Colorado cornerback Jimmy Smith also had a successful career after being drafted in 2011 by the Baltimore Ravens. One of the highlights of Smith’s career was when he won Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens and made crucial stops on the goal line to seal the game. Throughout his career, Smith was always solid in coverage and could make a play when he needed to.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts to a tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Currently in the NFL is former Colorado Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2 overall in the 2025 draft. Hunter had a decent rookie season, but it was unfortunately ended early by injury.

Heading into a sophomore season, Hunter will be making a change to cornerback and looks to be a great contributor for the Jaguars on defense while adding some value as a situational receiver.

As indicated by the number of players drafted in the first round from Colorado, the Buffaloes definitely have a history of being able to develop great talent that can be successful in the NFL.

Unfortunately, there are no Buffaloes projected to be first-round picks this season, however next year could be the perfect opportunity with players like wide receiver Danny Scudero and defensive tackle Santana Hopper poised for big seasons.

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