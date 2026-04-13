Three Potential Transfer Portal Destinations for Former Colorado Forward Bangot Dak

After his best season yet in college, Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak decided to enter the transfer portal and is looking for a new program for his senior year. The departure of Dak is a huge loss for Colorado, which will put coach Tad Boyle in a tough position to replace him and find consistent play in the front court next season.

During the 2025 season, Dak recorded 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. Dak was very valuable for the Buffaloes as the team’s leading rebounder and one of the better defenders on the interior at the defensive end.

He was also able to find his shot a lot more this season, with shooting splits of 49.2 percent from the field, 25.9 percent from three, and 73.2 percent from the free-throw line. With another year of development, Dak could find even more efficiency at all three levels as a scorer.

As he evaluates his options, Dak has the opportunity to be a great contributor at both ends of the floor if he chooses to stay in the Big 12 or venture out to conferences like the Big Ten, SEC, or ACC.

So here are three potential fits for Bangot Dak in the transfer portal.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Michigan Wolverines

Fresh off winning the 2026 national championship, the Michigan Wolverines and coach Dusty May have some work to do to repeat that success next season.

Following the championship win, Michigan will be losing key contributors in forward Will Tschetter running out of eligibility, and fellow forward Yaxel Lendoberg declaring for the NBA Draft. The Wolverines are also waiting on the decisions of center Aday Mara and forward Morez Johnson Jr., which could leave a huge hole in the Michigan front court.

With these losses, Dak could come in and provide versatility on defense to help as a rebounder and defender at the rim. Dak could also be a great pick-and-roll piece for guard Elliot Cadeau as a screener and lob threat.

Joining the Wolverines would also allow Dak to play on a big stage like the NCAA Tournament to showcase his talent and boost his draft stock if that is what he plans to do after next season.

On both sides of the floor, Dak has a clear fit with the Wolverines and could contribute right away to help them on their quest to repeat as national champions.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Arizona Wildcats

In the 2025 season, the Arizona Wildcats made a Final Four run with coach Tommy Lloyd which was their best season in quite a while. Lloyd is hoping to replenish the front court with their leading rebounder, forward Tobe Awaka, out of eligibility, and star freshman forward Koa Peat potentially heading for the NBA Draft.

That is why Lloyd could be looking at trying to recruit Dak to stay in the Big 12. Dak has great versatility on defense, both in the paint and on the perimeter, which could help Lloyd have multiple defenders who can defend almost every position on the floor.

Dak could also provide spacing for the Wildcats with his offensive skillset and the continued effort to improve his three-point shot. In his development at Colorado, Dak found different ways to get his shots in the mid-range area and in the paint, which could be valuable for Arizona as they look to find more front court scoring moving forward.

If Lloyd wants to lead Arizona on another deep run in the NCAA tournament, adding a player like Dak could be exactly what he needs to keep versatility on both ends of the floor

Mar 7, 2026; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas gives instructions to his team against the Louisville Cardinals at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes could also make sense for Dak after losing important pieces in their front court. After the 2025 season, Miami will be without Malik Reneau and Ernest Udeh Jr., who both provided great defense and scoring for the Hurricanes last season.

Miami coach Jai Lucas needs an answer for the losses of Reneau and Udeh to provide scoring and can contribnute on the defensive end with rebounding and defense in the paint.

Dak provides that simple answer for Miami to help fill both voids on the offensive and defensive sides of the floor as a versatile scorer and a capable rebounder in addition to his length, which can help force opponents into tough shots.

Dak has a visit lined up with the Hurricanes, among others, but with his talent and skill set lining up with what Miami needs, there is no doubt that the Hurricanes will do everything they can to get Dak on their roster for the 2026 season.