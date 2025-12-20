How To Watch Colorado vs. Stanford: Preview, TV Channel, Prediction

A Pac-12 rivalry is renewed on Saturday as Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball collides with the Stanford Cardinal in the Hall of Fame Series. Coach Tad Boyle's Buffs (10-1) are looking to charge up for Big 12 play, but will have their work cut out for them against the rolling Cardinal (9-2).

How to Watch

When: Saturday, Dec. 20, at 6:05 p.m. MT

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona

TV Broadcast: ESPNU

Radio Call: KOA 850 AM and 94.1 FM

Colorado Clashes With Cardinal In Phoenix

Dec 6, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle looks on in the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado earned its 10th win of the season in strange circumstances last Wednesday, 84-73 over the Portland State Vikings. No fans were allowed to attend due to hazardous winds and road closures in Boulder, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Boyle's Buffaloes powered through the silence.

It wasn't easy, as PSU kept pace in most statistical categories. Guard Jaylin Henderson led all scorers with 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting. The Buffs led by just two at halftime and three with six minutes remaining.

But freshman guard Isaiah Johnson once again came alive when needed most, scoring 15 points in the second half to propel the victory. He finished with 20 points, his second contest with 20-plus this season.

Dec 6, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) attempts a shot as Colorado State Rams forward Jevin Muniz (55) defends in the second half at Moby Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Forward Sebastian Rancik also had a strong final 20 minutes, adding 10 of his 12 points. He also led the Buffaloes with six assists.

Guard Barrington Hargress pitched in 15 points and two 3s on a night where Colorado shot just 6-of-20 from long distance, while forward Bangot Dak corralled his second career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman forward Alon Michaeli collected 10 boards to go with nine points.

Production is staggering, as the Buffs' 88 points per game rank fifth in the Big 12 and 32nd in the nation. They'll face a Cardinal that averages 81.7 points and allows 72, though without facing a Power Five team thus far.

The Hall of Fame Series has seen its fair share of marquee matchups, and Saturday's will be the final installment. It hosted Arizona vs. Florida in Las Vegas and UConn vs. BYU at TD Garden in Boston in November and closes with Colorado's matchup, followed by the now No. 1-ranked Wildcats facing San Diego State.

Keys For A Buffs Win Over Stanford

Dec 6, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) dunks the ball as Colorado State Rams forward Kyle Jorgensen (35) looks on in the first half at Moby Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Stanford ranks 20 spots below Colorado in KenPom and 50 spots behind in NET rankings. However, the Cardinal have a Quad 1 win on its resume already, beating the buzzer to beat Saint Louis on Nov. 28.

Attack The Rack: When the Buffs have struggled from 3-point range, Johnson's relentless rim pressure has bailed them out. His ability to get to the line will be vital against a solid Stanford squad.

Start Fast: Colorado hasn't exactly hit the ground running throughout non-conference play, even against lesser foes like UTSA and Portland State. That will have to change against a Stanford team that's scored 86 or more points five times this season.

Test Stanford's Youth: Another phenomenal freshman guard leads the Cardinal, Ebuka Okorie. He's averaging 21 points per game, though more as a volume scorer (44 percent shooting) than Johnson. Colorado must remain wary of Okorie's hot hand, and Stanford is an otherwise experienced group that can open up opportunities for him.

Colorado vs. Stanford Prediction

The Cardinal hasn't faced an offense like Colorado's all season, playing a combined net rating that ranks No. 314 out of 365 Division I schools. That will show on Saturday, and Colorado will squeak out another neutral-site barnburner, 87-83.