Barry Switzer says Deion Sanders isn't "tied to Colorado" and will go where he fits
Deion Sanders made a powerful entrance at Colorado, dramatically transforming the team through the transfer portal. He brought in his sons and several top players to join the Buffaloes, significantly boosting the program’s profile. The "Prime Effect" was immediate and caused waves. Colorado quickly became the talk of college football, starting the season with a stunning upset against No. 17 TCU and following it up with wins against Nebraska and Colorado State.
However, the initial momentum faced a harsh reality check. As the season progressed, Colorado encountered the stiff competition of the Pac-12, resulting in a series of losses. The team finished with a 4-8 record, losing its final six games. Despite the tough finish, Sanders has remained steadfast in his commitment to Colorado, asserting his intention to stay for the long haul. Nevertheless, many believe that opportunities elsewhere will always tempt him.
One of Sanders' early mentors, Former Dallas Cowboys and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer, believes that Sanders would eventually leave Colorado for a position that better suits him.
"Deion is going to go where it fits Deion," Switzer remarked on OutKick’s podcast with Dan Dakich.
He acknowledged that while Sanders might be trying to establish himself at Colorado, coaches typically seek the best fit for themselves. Reflecting on his own career, Switzer noted that even in his prime years at Oklahoma, there was always a sense of looking for better opportunities.
"I don’t say he is tied to Colorado; he is going to try and establish himself there, but Deion is going to go what fits Deion, and I understand. All coaches do that. I did it when I was at Oklahoma. Hell, I had one of the best jobs in the country when I was here in the ‘70s and ’80s. I wasn’t going anywhere. I wished they paid me more, but it was a different time and a different era."
Barry Switzer EXCLUSIVE: Colorado and the rise of Deion Sanders
Rumors have already linked Sanders to potential openings, notably to replace Lincoln Riley at USC after the 2024 season. This speculation is fueled by the likelihood that his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, will declare for the NFL Draft, making a transition to professional coaching more appealing.
Despite the rumors and potential opportunities, Sanders has expressed a clear preference for staying in the college game. In a January conversation with Robert Griffin III, Sanders stated he has no desire to coach in the NFL. He explained his reasoning and said the challenge of motivating professional players who are already well-compensated. Sanders highlighted his passion for shaping young athletes in college, appreciating the influence he can have on their development both on and off the field.
"I love the college game," Sanders said. "I love still having influence on the minds and the games of these young men. I love shaping them and molding them. I couldn't do that on the next level."
While the future remains uncertain, Deion Sanders' impact at Colorado and his dedication to college football are undeniable.