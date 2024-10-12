Deion Sanders calls out ESPN's Pat McAfee over not favoring Travis Hunter for Heisman
Deion Sanders passionately defended his star player, Travis Hunter, after commentator Pat McAfee mentioned on ESPN College GameDay that Colorado's two-way star was the second favorite in the Heisman Trophy race. McAfee brought up Hunter’s current standing, saying, “Travis Hunter is now the second favorite in the odds for the Heisman,” but Sanders interrupted before McAfee could finish his thought.
“How do you even fix your mouth to say that? Second?” Sanders questioned, immediately challenging the notion that Hunter wasn’t leading the conversation for college football’s most prestigious individual award. Sanders expressed disbelief at the idea, emphasizing Hunter's exceptional abilities as a two-way player, contributing on both offense and defense.
McAfee also referenced Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who some might argue is a strong contender for the Heisman. However, McAfee acknowledged that Jeanty, who doesn’t play in a Power Four conference and isn’t as versatile as Hunter, likely lacks the same level of recognition and impact that Hunter brings to the game. Wanting to highlight more about Hunter, McAfee asked Sanders to share something that people may not know about the star player.
Sanders responded by praising Hunter’s work ethic and character. “Travis doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, and he studies a ton of film,” Sanders said. He also shared how Hunter’s dedication extends beyond practice, revealing that they compete to see who wakes up first on game days. “He beat me this morning,” Sanders added, reinforcing Hunter’s commitment and love for the game.
For Sanders, Hunter’s passion and preparation leave no doubt about his performances on Saturdays, and the coach is confident in his abilities as the Buffs prepare for their upcoming game against No. 18 Kansas State after their bye week.
The Buffaloes and Hunter will be back in action Saturday night (10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN) with Sanders fully supporting his Heisman-worthy player.