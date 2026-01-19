An Updated Look At Colorado's Running Back Room After New Additions

The Colorado Buffaloes' running back room is one of many position groups that has undergone significant change this offseason.

With the college football transfer portal window now closed, Micah Welch and DeKalon Taylor mark Colorado's only returning scholarship running backs. The former led the Buffs with 384 rushing yards, and Taylor impressed early before suffering a season-ending injury.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) celebrates his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After losing Dallan Hayden and Simeon Price to the transfer portal, Colorado has so far reloaded with three portal commitments and a class of 2026 pledge who could make an instant impact. All six scholarship running backs will play a key role in helping new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's "Go-Go" offense operate.

Take a closer look at Colorado's new-look running back room:

Micah Welch

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) pushes Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Somewhat of a rarity in today's college football, Welch is set to return for his third season with the Buffs. The 5-foot-9, 215-pounder has 570 career rushing yards and gives Marion a proven short-yardage running back who often thrives in the red zone.

Richard Young

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Colorado hasn't found much success with transfers from Alabama in recent years, but there's hope that former Crimson Tide running back Richard Young will change that narrative. In three seasons at Alabama, Young turned 59 carries into 234 yards and five touchdowns.

Damian Henderson II

Colorado State football player Damian Henderson carries the ball during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. | Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

Damian Henderson II is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound running back who played for Marion at Sacramento State this past season. There, Henderson totaled 656 rushing yards, 78 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.

With both experience and success in Marion's system, Henderson could step up as a leader in the room.

DeKalon Taylor

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dekalon Taylor (20) scores a touchdown in front of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee (5) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Although he only played in four games before suffering an injury this past season, Taylor showcased his versatility with 83 rushing yards, 106 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. He impressed during last year's fall camp and should have no trouble carving out a role in Marion's offense.

Jaquail Smith

Similar to Henderson, fellow Sacramento State transfer Jaquail Smith will play a critical role in helping others learn Marion's offense. Smith totaled 511 rushing yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman this past season before following Marion to Boulder via the transfer portal.

MORE: Why Demetrius Hunter Could Become An Instant Starter For Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Jordan Seaton Transfer Portal Could Lead Him To Big-Time Programs

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Updated Transfer Portal Rankings

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Cam Newton

The lone incoming freshman in the room, three-star prospect Cam Newton announced his commitment to Colorado on Monday following a highly productive senior season at Walnut Grove High School in Texas, recording 2,402 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns.

“It was an amazing season,” Newton said, per High School on SI. “A blessing to have a senior year like that.”

Newton is one of four class of 2026 commits expected to sign with the Buffs on Feb. 4 (National Signing Day). Others who have committed to Colorado but still need to sign include wide receiver Xavier McDonald, defensive lineman Joseph Peko and quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne.