An Updated Look At Colorado's Running Back Room After New Additions
In this story:
The Colorado Buffaloes' running back room is one of many position groups that has undergone significant change this offseason.
With the college football transfer portal window now closed, Micah Welch and DeKalon Taylor mark Colorado's only returning scholarship running backs. The former led the Buffs with 384 rushing yards, and Taylor impressed early before suffering a season-ending injury.
After losing Dallan Hayden and Simeon Price to the transfer portal, Colorado has so far reloaded with three portal commitments and a class of 2026 pledge who could make an instant impact. All six scholarship running backs will play a key role in helping new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's "Go-Go" offense operate.
Take a closer look at Colorado's new-look running back room:
Micah Welch
Somewhat of a rarity in today's college football, Welch is set to return for his third season with the Buffs. The 5-foot-9, 215-pounder has 570 career rushing yards and gives Marion a proven short-yardage running back who often thrives in the red zone.
Richard Young
Colorado hasn't found much success with transfers from Alabama in recent years, but there's hope that former Crimson Tide running back Richard Young will change that narrative. In three seasons at Alabama, Young turned 59 carries into 234 yards and five touchdowns.
Damian Henderson II
Damian Henderson II is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound running back who played for Marion at Sacramento State this past season. There, Henderson totaled 656 rushing yards, 78 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.
With both experience and success in Marion's system, Henderson could step up as a leader in the room.
DeKalon Taylor
Although he only played in four games before suffering an injury this past season, Taylor showcased his versatility with 83 rushing yards, 106 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. He impressed during last year's fall camp and should have no trouble carving out a role in Marion's offense.
Jaquail Smith
Similar to Henderson, fellow Sacramento State transfer Jaquail Smith will play a critical role in helping others learn Marion's offense. Smith totaled 511 rushing yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman this past season before following Marion to Boulder via the transfer portal.
MORE: Why Demetrius Hunter Could Become An Instant Starter For Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Jordan Seaton Transfer Portal Could Lead Him To Big-Time Programs
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Updated Transfer Portal Rankings
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
Cam Newton
The lone incoming freshman in the room, three-star prospect Cam Newton announced his commitment to Colorado on Monday following a highly productive senior season at Walnut Grove High School in Texas, recording 2,402 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns.
“It was an amazing season,” Newton said, per High School on SI. “A blessing to have a senior year like that.”
Newton is one of four class of 2026 commits expected to sign with the Buffs on Feb. 4 (National Signing Day). Others who have committed to Colorado but still need to sign include wide receiver Xavier McDonald, defensive lineman Joseph Peko and quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne.
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.