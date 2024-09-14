Deion Sanders not "taking the bait" after CSU players make it personal again
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is focused on keeping his team composed as they prepare for Saturday’s rivalry game against Colorado State, despite some heated remarks from the Rams.
Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler and wide receiver Tory Horton had strong words leading up to the matchup, reflecting the lingering sting from their 43-35 double overtime loss to the Buffaloes last season. Horton’s frustration was evident: “We owe them one. And that’s something that’s been sitting on everybody’s mind since we came back from break… we should have murdered them guys.” Fowler added a pointed remark, hinting at Colorado’s media presence: “We’ll see how far Instagram followers get them.”
Sanders, however, refused to be drawn into a verbal battle. During his coaches show on Thursday, he acknowledged the comments but chose to rise above them, noting, “It makes it personal again… but you try to understand that those are kids. Don’t do it.” Sanders emphasized that, while the remarks might tempt him to respond, he would not take the bait, stating, “I’m not going to do it. That’s too easy.”
What CSU's Jay Norvell said about Deion Sanders and Colorado before showdown
Despite his public stance, Sanders did make sure his players were aware of the comments, playing the video for them at their request. “Of course, of course,” Sanders admitted when asked if he showed the team. Last year’s encounter between the two teams was a thriller, with Horton making a significant impact, recording 16 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown. The win propelled Colorado to 3-0 and secured them a spot in the AP Top 25 poll.
As this year’s game approaches, tensions are high, fueled by the memory of last season’s near upset by the Rams. Fowler’s critical take on the hype surrounding Colorado underscored the rivalry: “It only gets you so far at the end of the day.” Despite the heated words, Sanders remains determined not to let the noise distract his team.