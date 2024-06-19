Deion Sanders says health journey has been tremendous challenge and learning experience
Deion Sanders is coming off one of the most successful weekends since rekindling his relationship with Nike. The "Prime Effect" is strong with his signature shoe being sold out in minutes. Outside of the success of the retro release, Sanders made an appearance on Good Morning America Wednesday to talk about his ongoing health battle and becoming Papa Prime.
"I'm getting better," Sanders said. "My health journey has been a tremendous challenge but a learning experience as well." He went on to say, "I remember last year close to this time, I had two surgeries in my thighs to remove blood clots and the goal was just to run out the first game before my team."
Sanders had two procedures 27 days apart to remove blood clots from his legs and groin last year. It added to his total of twelve operations, including having two toes amputated while at Jackson State. The initial injury that caused his issues was a dislocated toe that went untreated for approximately 20 years. A team of three doctors - Dr. Donald Jacobs, Dr. Max Wohlauer, and Dr. Kenneth Hunt-- met with Sanders last June and decided to treat the clots immediately.
"I had three toe surgeries when I played in the NFL and I thought that was it," Sanders said. "I had another surgery and still felt the pain and it was going all the way up my leg. I was very uncomfortable. I got another scan from the knee down and found those clots. We got another scan once I got here to Boulder... from the waist down... and found clots in my thighs as well."
EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Jesse Morse gives his opinion on Deion Sanders' blood clots
Coach Prime is thankful he's able to stay on top of his health issues. The 56-year-old Hall-of-Famer has a lot to look forward to as he'll become a Grandpa for the first time. Deiondra Sanders is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend and R&B star Jacquees in August. Prime is thrilled for the new arrival, but wishes everything would've come in the right order.
"I'm thankful that my daughter waited until she was 34," Sanders said. "I would've liked the marriage and all that, but I'm happy. I'll take what I can."
Sanders and the Buffs are less than 70 days away from opening the 2024 season against North Dakota State on August 29 at Folsom Field (8 p.m. ET/ TV: ESPN).