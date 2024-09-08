Dylan Raiola trolls Shedeur Sanders, says "this one meant a little more to us"
Nebraska delivered a commanding performance against Colorado, overpowering the Buffaloes with a 28-10 victory in a highly anticipated showdown. This win marked Nebraska’s first triumph over Colorado since 2010, ending a 5,034-day drought and signaling a resurgence under the leadership of quarterback Dylan Raiola. The Cornhuskers’ defense dominated, and their offense capitalized on key opportunities, leaving the Buffaloes struggling throughout the game.
Memorial Stadium was packed with 86,906 passionate fans, creating a charged atmosphere for this historic rivalry. The sea of red erupted in cheers as Nebraska took control early, and the Cornhuskers did not let up despite failing to score in the second half. The Buffaloes, on the other hand, appeared outmatched from the start, unable to establish any rhythm offensively or defensively. Nebraska’s defense smothered Colorado, holding them to just 260 total yards, including a meager 16 rushing yards on 22 attempts. The Cornhuskers forced two critical turnovers and dominated time of possession, controlling the clock for most of the game.
Dylan Raiola shined in his second career start, demonstrating poise and precision. He completed 23 of 30 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown, efficiently managing the game and keeping Nebraska’s offense on track. Raiola’s ability to make key throws at crucial moments underscored his growing confidence as he led the Cornhuskers to a 2-0 start, positioning them as a potential force in the Big 12. His family was there to witness the moment, and in a lighthearted post-game moment, Raiola recounted his father’s proud words: "We're still undefeated against Colorado."
"Wins are hard to get in this game and we're going to cherish every one," Raiola said after the game. "But this one meant a little more to us. Rivalry game...Things that were said last year... Our guy went out there and a handled what needed to be handled."
The win wasn’t just a statement for Nebraska; it was also a wake-up call for Colorado. Deion Sanders, known for his fiery demeanor, was visibly frustrated throughout the game. His team struggled to match Nebraska’s intensity, and the Buffaloes’ shortcomings were further compounded by injuries to key players. Safety Shilo Sanders reportedly broke his forearm early in the game, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders exited late with an undisclosed injury. These setbacks, coupled with a lackluster performance that included six sacks on Shedeur, have raised concerns about Colorado’s immediate future.
Nebraska’s dominant defensive display was exemplified in a locker room photo posted by former Cornhusker Will Compton, showing Raiola striking Shedeur Sanders’ signature "Perfect Timing" pose. The image captured the sense of triumph and rivalry that defined the game.
For Coach Prime and the Buffaloes, the loss highlighted significant areas that need improvement as they prepare to face Colorado State on the road. The Rocky Mountain Showdown will have an interesting storyline as last year's double overtime thriller. With mounting injuries and inconsistent play, Colorado must find answers quickly if they hope to rebound from this deflating defeat.