ESPN's Paul Finebaum reverses course on Deion Sanders and Colorado
The Deion Sanders era at Colorado is starting to create waves. Not because of the hype, but because of how they're starting to win games.
While Sanders, known for his outspoken personality, has been less vocal in recent weeks, his team has been speaking volumes on the field. ESPN’s Matt Barrie remarked on Sanders' quieter demeanor, with colleague Paul Finebaum affirming that Sanders is letting his team's performance do the talking. Finebaum noted that the attention Sanders initially received for his larger-than-life personality is now shifting to his coaching ability, especially given Colorado’s resilience despite dealing with key injuries.
Colorado’s defense has emerged as a strength, most recently holding Arizona to just 245 yards of total offense in a 34-7 rout. Despite Shedeur Sanders' mixed performance—two touchdowns alongside two interceptions—the defense was able to limit Arizona's star receiver Tetairoa McMillan, keeping him to only five catches for 38 yards. This dominant win puts Colorado just one victory away from bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016, a significant milestone in Sanders’ second season.
“I give him major credit for dealing with injuries. The Travis Hunter situation, his two sons both have been banged up... And really go out and convincingly win games," Finebaum said. That’s hard to do. This is a bowl team now. I’m sure some of our friends up and down the hall where you live and work will have them in the playoffs tomorrow morning. They’re probably not going to be in the playoffs, but they have a very narrow path to at least take a swing.”
What Colorado's Deion Sanders said after Arizona win
The Travis Hunter situation has been closely watched, as the two-way star continues to deal with a shoulder injury. While Hunter played in the Arizona game, he was held out of the second half as a precaution. Sanders praised Hunter’s talent but admitted he wasn’t at his best, reflecting the high expectations the coach has for his players. Despite Hunter’s limitations, the Buffaloes secured a commanding win.
With a 5-2 overall record and a 3-1 standing in Big 12 play, Colorado is inching closer to a bowl berth. Sanders, his son Shedeur, and the team are proving they are more than just a media spectacle. As they prepare to host Cincinnati next week, the Buffaloes will need to maintain their momentum as they push for a spot in the Big 12 title race.