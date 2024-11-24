FOX Sports analyst says Cowboys need 'Sanders plan' to fix bankrupt roster
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season is spiraling into disaster. Their latest loss to the Houston Texans dropped them to 3-7, effectively ending their playoff hopes. With quarterback Dak Prescott sidelined for the season due to a severe hamstring injury, the team's outlook is grim. Head coach Mike McCarthy’s future with the franchise is under heavy scrutiny, as the Cowboys face the prospect of finishing with one of the worst records in the NFL.
FOX Sports commentator Colin Cowherd believes drastic changes are necessary and has floated a bold suggestion to hire Deion Sanders as head coach and drafting his son, Shedeur Sanders, as the quarterback of the future.
Sanders has revitalized the Colorado Buffaloes' football program, taking them from a one-win team in 2023 to an 8-3 record and potential College Football Playoff berth. Shedeur Sanders, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft. His stellar performance this season—completing 73.4% of his passes for 3,488 yards, 30 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, along with four rushing touchdowns—has cemented his reputation as a premier talent.
Michael Irvin, Cowboys legend and close friend of Deion Sanders, recently added fuel to the speculation on The Herd. Irvin stated he believes there’s a real possibility that Deion could join the Cowboys if they draft Shedeur, citing credible sources. Despite this, Deion has publicly expressed his commitment to Colorado, stating, "I am happy where I am. I have a kickstand down. I am good. I love it here."
During a recent interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones was asked about Sanders’ making a move to the NFL. While acknowledging Deion’s talents, the Cowboys owner explained his greatest asset in recruiting—a skill that’s less relevant in the NFL. "One of his greatest skills…is that he almost has no peer as far as being a recruiter," Jones noted. He further explained that Sanders' ability to attract top talent is invaluable at the college level but may not translate to NFL success.
Deion Sanders gives Buffaloes sobering reality check after Kansas loss
Cowherd remains adamant that Dallas should pursue the Sanders tandem, even if it means parting with key assets like Micah Parsons and multiple first-round draft picks. He argues that transformative moves are the only way to escape the team’s current "bankruptcy." Drawing parallels to the Denver Broncos' turnaround with Sean Payton and rookie quarterback Bo Nix, Cowherd insists that Dallas must prioritize rebuilding around new leadership and a dynamic young quarterback.
The Cowboys' current position at No. 9 in the 2025 NFL Draft order puts them outside the range to draft Shedeur without a trade. However, with several games remaining against strong opponents, a higher draft position is not out of the question. If Shedeur is projected as a top-three pick, Dallas might need to make aggressive moves to secure him.
Colorado's transfer portal blueprint paying off for another top team
While Prescott’s record-breaking contract complicates matters, his recovery timeline of eight months and inconsistent performance add to the urgency of finding a long-term solution. For Jerry Jones, a bold gamble on the Sanders duo could reignite the franchise and potentially end a Super Bowl drought nearing three decades. As Cowherd put it, “If Shedeur Sanders is great, nobody cares how you got him. Winning solves everything.”
Deion Sanders seeks advice from Ice Cube on his coaching future
For now, Sanders remains focused on Colorado's final game against Oklahoma State on Black Friday. The Buffaloes’ loss to Kansas leaves their Big 12 title hopes in question. However, Coach Prime will control what he can going ahead.