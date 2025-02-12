New X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom's entrepreneurial spirit extends to community service
The football season is over. On all levels. Apparently the Colorado Buffaloes head football coach, despite much chatter, ain’t going anywhere. Moving forward without Shedeur and Travis? What will the spring practices reveal? Inquiring minds want to know.
This much is certain for a guy hanging around Colorado football for five decades. Former Buffs who have made fans wonder in amazement at their athletic talents? It’s a real pleasure to write of the well-knows and shine light on their community service.
One of them is Jeremy Bloom.
The recently named CEO of the X Games was a great Buff despite the NCAA’s ignorance in preventing the fast, strong and shifty wide receiver from earning endorsement money from sponsors of his Olympic skiing talents. In today’s world of NIL’s mega millions? Bloom? Lots of money for sure.
Many eyeballs have been focused on the Buffaloes since Deion Sanders accepted the position from athletic director Rick George. The Buffs are back in the national spotlight. Bloom takes pride in playing a role in bringing Prime to Boulder.
“After Karl Dorrell was fired, I knew the program needed something different. I texted Rick George offering to help go after Sanders. I didn’t know Sanders that well but knew other athletes who did. I asked them to contact Sanders about coming to CU.”
But that’s not the story. The story is Bloom’s 'Wish of a Lifetime' non-profit that’s been offering unimagined life experiences to our nation’s seniors. The mission is wonderful: Driving a stake in the ground proclaiming, “Older adults should be respected, honored and aided in our society.”
Back to football for a second. Your scribe can remember CU Coach Gary Barnett boasting about Bloom’s special talents. First time the Loveland native touched the football in a Buffs uniform? Ran back a punt for touchdown against the CSU Rams in the 2002 Rocky Mountain Showdown at Empower Field. Electric talent.
But what’s even better is Bloom’s energizing passion to offer a wonderful escape from the challenges of aging and illness. To provide someone a moment to remember in a moment when the finish line’s in sight. Great stuff.
For example, WOL hosted 72-year-old Buff fan Riley Rhoades at the Utah game in mid November. “Peggy Coppom is super fan #1,” says Bloom. “But Riley is right behind her.”
A loyal Colorado fan for decades, WOL and CU’s athletic department rolled out the red carpet for Rhoades in his first visit to Folsom Field in more than twenty years. “Riley had a great time, everyone was so welcoming. Coach Prime even gave his hat to Riley,” Bloom says.
Colorado and others are on verge of seismic NIL changes. What comes next?
Riley was beaming when recalling returning to Folsom Field. “I got many autographs, a jersey from Shedeur and met my favorite players ever, Darian Hagan and J.J. Flannigan. Toured the Champions Center. What an awesome moment in my life.”
Rhoades and your scribe share something in common. Kidney disease. He’s on dialysis. Recently, I was on dialysis for 15 months before receiving a live transplant from a huge Buff fan, Cathie Hitchcock.
Dialysis ain’t fun. Rhoades’ in the thick of the grueling process of a machine doing the work faulty kidneys cannot. Purifying blood and removing toxic stuff from our bodies. The engaging guy will probably be on dialysis the rest of his life. At the foot of the Flatirons, Wish of a Lifetime brought joy to this fine fellow. Beautiful.
Will Deion Sanders stay at Colorado to carry on the greatness of Mac?
Wish of a Lifetime has been around for 15 years, granting adventures for our nation’s elderly. The organization is busy. “We grant almost a wish a day,” says the Olympic skiing standout who won bronze in Salt Lake City in the 2002 games. Thousands of wishes granted, finally one at the foot of the Flatirons. “All these years and it was the first time centered on CU football!”
Bloom is an international name. Olympic skills, engaging personality and sharp business acumen have taken him all over the world. However, the Coloradan’s heart will always lie in the Centennial State. The 42-year-old could live anywhere desired.
However, a native son stays close to home while sending Wish of a Lifetime recipients on journeys, near and far, never to be forgotten.