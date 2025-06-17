Buffs Beat

Golden NFL Opportunities For Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

Former Colorado Buffaloes stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are ready to get their NFL careers underway this fall. The two were each selected in the 2025 NFL Draft; Sanders by the Cleveland Browns and Travis Hunter by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cory Pappas

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
 Former Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter have a lot of eyeballs on them as they get ready to kick of their rookie seasons in the NFL. Sanders was taken in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns while Hunter was the No. 2 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Shedeur Sanders with Golden Opportunity in Cleveland

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCo
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders was projected on most mock drafts to be a first or second round pick, but fell all the way to day three of the draft. It was the biggest ongoing story throughout the entire draft weekend, with people questioning what made the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year drop so far. 

Now, Sanders gets to prove that those teams were wrong for passing up on him. The Browns quarterback room is wide open for Sanders if he performs well in training camp and the preseason. This room consists of two rookies; Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback Gabriel was selected by the Browns two rounds before Sanders in the third. Cleveland also signed Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in free agency. Both of these quarterbacks came into the season last year as backups for the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. 

The only returning Cleveland Browns quarterback from the 2024 season will be Deshaun Watson. However, Watson’s timetable to be back on the field following his torn achilles is still an unknown. With nothing set in stone for the Browns at quarterback, the opportunity for Sanders is there. 

Travis Hunter to Play Offense and Defense for Jacksonville Jaguars?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) hits the padded wall after a sucessful reception during the second mand
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) hits the padded wall after a sucessful reception during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville wanted to take Hunter so badly, they traded up from their No. 5 pick, giving the Cleveland Browns two extra draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and their 2026 first round pick. 

Hunter is coming off of a 2024 season with Colorado where he won the Heisman trophy for his elite play on both sides of the ball. An interesting storyline heading into this Jaguars 2025 season is if Hunter will indeed play both cornerback and wide receiver for the Jaguars. Hunter has previously expressed his desire to do so. Hunter has the opportunity to became an immediate fan favorite and one of the most exciting players to watch in the NFL if he does so.    

The Jaguars are coming off of a disappointing 4-13 season in 2024. They now have a new coach in Liam Coen and a new general manager in James Gladstone. It is a new era of Jaguars football in Jacksonville.

Cory Pappas
