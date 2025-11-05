Deion Sanders Makes Significant Change to Coaching Duties Amid Colorado’s Struggles
Colorado coach Deion Sanders has stripped offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur of his play-calling duties, according to a report from Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today.
Following the program’s 53–7 loss to Utah on Oct. 25, Sanders moved play-calling responsibilities over to tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Brett Bartolone. Bartolone called plays in the team’s most recent loss, a 52–17 home defeat to Arizona last Saturday night.
Quarterback play has been an issue all year for the Buffs, who have played musical chairs under center most of the season as they've attempted to replace Shedeur Sanders. Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub have taken a majority of the snaps, but Colorado plans to start blue chip freshman JuJu Lewis on Saturday against West Virginia.
Colorado is 3–6 on the season, and has to beat the Mountaineers, along with Arizona State and Kansas State to make a bowl game.
