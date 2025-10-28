Deion Sanders Made the Wildest Possible Comparison for Recent College Football Firings
Amid the string of recent firings across college football, Colorado coach Deion Sanders was asked about whether or not fan bases and college football decision makers needed to exercise more patience as coaches build their programs.
Sanders, who is never boring in front of a microphone, had plenty of thoughts on the matter.
"Well, there's no more patience in this world," Sanders began. "How do we exude patience when we could call up right now and get a pizza delivery right here. You could call and get a ride waiting outside for you. Everything is expeditious in this country. Everyone wants the quick fix, the quick things."
That quote from Sanders was harmless enough. Then he started to get wild with the comparisons.
"You got mail order brides too, right? You can get married right away," Sanders continued. "You can get a [Brazilian butt lift]. You can come in here flat as I don't know what and leave thick as a Snicker. This is a different country we live in man, ain't nobody got no patience no more. I understand that... I don't either. I don't have patience as well. I want things done right now because I'm used to getting up and putting in that work and you want the result from the work you put in. It don't oftentimes work like that. That's a great question," Sanders concluded.
Fair enough, Deion.
Colorado is 3–5 on the season and returns to the field on Saturday night against Arizona.
