Shedeur Sanders "impressed" in 2023, but NFL scout wonders if he can stay healthy
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is a strong contender to position himself at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. As the college football season approaches, CU's "Grown" QB has already caught the attention of scouts. An NFC West scout recently shared with ESPN's Matt Miller that Sanders' play, especially his accuracy, was impressive last year. The key question that remains is can Sanders stay healthy behind an improved offensive line?
Last season, Deion Sanders' youngest son showcased his talent by throwing for 3,230 yards, with an average of 7.5 yards per attempt for 27 touchdowns and only three interceptions, despite being sacked 52 times. The Colorado Buffaloes struggled last year, particularly in the trenches and in the rushing game, which ranked last in Division I FBS. Despite these challenges, Sanders' draft stock has remained strong, with analysts acknowledging his potential to further prove himself in 2024.
Shedeur Sanders becomes first in Colorado with Tesla "Cyberbeast" truck
Sanders has a lot riding on this season. He carried a struggling Buffaloes offense last year, often creating plays when the rest of the team fell short. As the program improves around him, Sanders has the opportunity to solidify his status as a first-round draft pick and a potential franchise quarterback.
This season will be Sanders' final shot and will benefit from a completely revamped offensive line. Colorado has added nine transfers and signed Jordan Seaton, the No. 1 offensive line recruit in the 2024 class. Among the transfers, five were full-time starters at the FBS level last year. In total, the transfer group boasts a combined 107 career starts. This new line has bonded well with Sanders during the offseason, and there is optimism that they will perform better than last year's line.
The Buffaloes and their improved lineup, led by Sanders, will kick off the season at home on August 29 against North Dakota State.