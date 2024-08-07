Shedeur Sanders receives three very different QB comparisons from NFL scouts
ESPN's deep dive into Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft prospects reveals a wide range of opinions among NFL scouts. As CU's "Grown" QB enters his final season with the Colorado Buffaloes, many are questioning two factors. Will the sacks get reduced in 2024? Also, what's the level of concern going into the Big 12 with a non-existent running game?
Despite these issues from last season, Sanders comparisons range from top-caliber quarterbacks to sliding into the second round. Additionally, the influence of his father, Deion Sanders, is noted as both potentially positive and negative but will be sorted out at the next level. Scouts are particularly impressed with Sanders' accuracy.
In 2023, his 69 percent completion rating, with 27 touchdowns against just three interceptions stood out. The 73.3 percent accuracy in the pocket was fourth-best in FBS, showcasing his precision when given adequate protection. However, the sacks and holding on to the ball without making a "business decision" to know when to throw it away contributes to this. Due to his early career at Jackson State and the challenges faced behind a weak offensive line at CU, this will be the year scouts will base Sanders' future off of.
An NFC scout highlighted the difficulty in evaluating Sanders' performance under duress, noting, "Watching that Oregon game, he didn’t have a chance behind that group." When protected, Sanders demonstrated remarkable poise, a quality that an AFC scout emphasized: "They crumbled after those first few games, but in those first games, Shedeur showed that he’s capable of operating at a high level when he has time." His clutch performances, particularly against Colorado State, further solidified his reputation.
NFL Executive on Shedeur Sanders: "You're drafting the family" with Prime as manager
Comparisons to NFL quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Tyrod Taylor, and Geno Smith illustrate the varying views of Sanders' potential. An AFC North scout likened Sanders to Burrow for his unflappable demeanor in high-pressure situations, while others noted physical similarities to Taylor.
However, Sanders must address certain areas to improve his draft stock. An NFC scouting director pointed out his tendency to hold onto the ball too long, resulting in numerous sacks. With Colorado's offense stalling by season's end, Sanders needs to refine his game to rise in the draft ranks.
The involvement of his father, Deion Sanders, adds another layer of complexity. While Deion's Hall of Fame career and mentoring could be beneficial, concerns exist about Shedeur’s ability to adapt to new coaching at the next level.
Two situations could come into play here. If the Dallas Cowboys find a way to draft Sanders, he'll be the eventual replacement for Dak Prescott. Also, Coach Prime's future influence would still be prevalent. The Las Vegas Raiders could make Sanders the new face of the franchise with Antonio Pierce as his head coach, who is represented by SMAC Entertainment, just like Prime.
Ultimately, Shedeur Sanders' draft prospects are closely tied to his performance in the 2024 season. If the Buffaloes excel, it will enhance his standing and benefit his NFL aspirations.