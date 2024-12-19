Travis Hunter fires back at relationship critics saying, 'I'm a gold digger, too'
Travis Hunter is having a hard time adjusting to life. The Colorado Buffaloes' star and newly crowned Heisman Trophy winner recently defended his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, after she faced criticism over comments she made on social media. Hunter, who has captured national attention with his remarkable dual-role performances in college football, took a firm stand while on a livestream, asserting the value Lenee brings to his life.
"She brings value to me," Hunter declared. "She makes me money and she makes her own money. So, if you're going to say she's a gold digger, make sure you say I'm a gold digger, too."
The controversy stemmed largely from online speculation about Lenee's demeanor during Hunter's first Adidas appearance on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Critics accused her of appearing uncomfortable, igniting a wave of public judgment. Among those weighing in was NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, who discussed the matter during Nightcap, his show co-hosted with Chad Johnson.
Sharpe addressed the challenges of maintaining a high-profile relationship in the social media age, emphasizing the need for discretion. "If you don’t put your relationship online, you don’t have to worry about opinions," Sharpe stated, underscoring how oversharing can invite unnecessary scrutiny. He noted that intimate details, like Lenee revealing that Hunter was initially "not her type," only fuel speculation. "Why share that? It paints a picture nobody needed to see," Sharpe said, cautioning against public disclosures.
The discussion also touched on the intense pressures facing Hunter, whose Heisman win has made him one of the most talked-about athletes in college football. Sharpe acknowledged Hunter’s extraordinary talent but warned that fame brings heightened scrutiny. He advised Hunter to shield his personal life from public view, highlighting the pitfalls of public relationships. "If you want to post workouts, go ahead. But keep your dating life private," Sharpe recommended.
Despite the criticism, Hunter’s defense of Lenee showcased his unwavering support for his fiancée, sending a strong message to critics. His ability to balance the pressures of stardom with his personal life continues to make him a compelling figure in sports and media.
As Hunter and the Buffaloes prepare to face BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28, the Heisman winner remains focused on the field, where his unmatched versatility has captivated the nation. The game will be broadcast on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.