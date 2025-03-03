Travis Hunter makes striking claim about MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani
Travis Hunter's confidence is unmistakably peaking at the perfect time as he approaches the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colorado Buffaloes' standout, who shined under head coach Deion Sanders, is currently in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.
Although he is not participating in on-field workouts, Hunter is engaging in media sessions and meetings with NFL franchises, demonstrating his poise and readiness for the next chapter of his football career.
Hunter's status as a Heisman Trophy winner and his potential to be the No. 1 overall pick are fueled by his extraordinary performance as a two-way player. His versatility as both a wide receiver and cornerback is a rarity in modern football, with his nearly 1,400 snaps last season leading all FBS players.
His ability to contribute on both sides of the ball has drawn comparisons to MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani, who has similarly redefined what is possible in his sport as both a pitcher and a hitter. When asked about the comparison to Ohtani, Hunter confidently stated that playing both ways in football is more challenging due to the physical toll it takes.
"Probably me, what I do in football, because it's a lot on your body," Hunter said. His statement underscores belief in his own resilience and work ethic. Hunter credits his preparation and recovery routines for keeping him from feeling exhausted, showing the maturity and discipline NFL teams covet.
While putting his talents ahead of those for the Dodgers superstar, Hunter applauded his efforts. "Ohtani is a great player, but you've got to do a lot in football."
Hunter is expected to showcase his talents at Big 12 Pro Day later this month. With the draft set to start on April 24 in Green Bay, NFL teams at the top of the order face a critical decision to choose a traditional quarterback or take a chance on a generational talent whose versatility and durability could transform a franchise.