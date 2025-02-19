What Cleveland media is saying about Shedeur Sanders drawing interest to Browns
Shedeur Sanders' potential landing spot in the 2025 NFL Draft has become a hot topic, particularly after his casual mention of playing Madden. The Cleveland Browns, a team with a tumultuous history at the quarterback position, find themselves picking second overall—a spot that could make them a key player in the Shedeur Sanders sweepstakes.
Given Cleveland’s past struggles with quarterback selections, its meddling ownership, and its history of underwhelming performances, many assume Sanders would want no part of the Browns. However, his recent comments and interactions have sparked curiosity, leaving fans and analysts wondering: Does Shedeur actually want to play in Cleveland?
One of the biggest talking points revolves around Deion Sanders’ cryptic remark about potentially “pulling an Eli.” Many assumed this meant steering Shedeur away from a franchise like Cleveland, reminiscent of how Eli Manning refused to play for the San Diego Chargers in 2004. However, the situation has since evolved. With the draft order now set, and four of the top five teams being franchises that might not be ideal fits, Cleveland's roster suddenly looks like an intriguing option.
From a talent perspective, Cleveland’s roster is arguably the best among the top five teams in the draft. While the organization has been mired in instability, the actual football situation might not be as bad as some make it out to be.
If Myles Garrett is not traded, the Browns boast a top-tier defensive front. Offensively, they have weapons: a potentially healthy Nick Chubb, a rising Jerry Jeudy (who put up 1,300 yards in 2024), a top-ten tight end in David Njoku, and an offensive line that remains solid despite some recent changes. The glaring weakness? Quarterback. This is where Shedeur Sanders could see an opportunity.
Shedeur’s draft strategy appears to be carefully calculated. If he simply wanted to be the highest-drafted Sanders ever, he would be pushing for the No. 1 overall pick. Instead, he is engaging in what seems like pre-draft courtship with Cleveland, a team sitting at No. 2.
Some have speculated that this is an attempt to lure a team like the Giants (No. 3) or the Raiders (No. 6) into trading up, forcing Cleveland’s hand. Others believe Shedeur knows something the public does not. His close relationship with Cam Ward, another top quarterback prospect, has fueled speculation that the two may have shared intel about the draft process.
The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (UCSS), a group of respected analysts with ties to both national and local sports media, has taken a skeptical approach. The idea of a quarterback like Shedeur voluntarily choosing Cleveland is a tough sell, particularly given Deion Sanders’ history and previous comments. Yet, as they break down the factors at play, some analysts are beginning to consider that this might not just be a smokescreen.
Longtime Browns insider Tony Grossi remains unconvinced. A vocal supporter of Cam Ward, Grossi has theorized that Deion and the Browns might have a mutual agreement to act like Shedeur is an option—simply to drive up trade value for Cleveland. If another team is willing to pay a premium to move up, the Browns could trade down while still securing Ward, a quarterback Grossi believes is a better fit.
Aaron Goldhammer of ESPN Cleveland has taken a different approach, suggesting that much of what Shedeur says in public is highly coordinated. Given the Sanders family’s media-savvy nature, it is reasonable to assume that every statement, every social media post, and every Madden reference is intentional. Browns fans, conditioned to expect disappointment, are understandably hesitant to believe they could land a quarterback of Shedeur’s caliber willingly. But could he be looking at Cleveland as a place where he could cement his legacy?
Ultimately, the pre-draft speculation will continue until the NFL Draft itself. The Browns undeniably need a quarterback, and Shedeur Sanders, at least on the field, is an excellent fit for Kevin Stefanski’s offense. He thrives under center, can execute play-action effectively, and excels at reading defenses.
While he may not have the biggest arm, he can make every necessary throw for Cleveland’s system. The question remains: Is Shedeur’s interest in Cleveland genuine, or is this just another strategic move in the NFL’s “silly season”? Until draft day arrives, all eyes will remain on the Sanders family and their next move.