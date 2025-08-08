Deion Sanders Addresses Shedeur Sanders' 'Strange' First Cleveland Browns Start: Colorado Media Day Updates
BOULDER — With exactly three weeks remaining until the Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 season opener, coach Deion Sanders is set to address the media on Friday during CU's annual Fall Sports Media Day.
"Coach Prime" will take the podium to preview his new-look squad and the expectations he has for the upcoming season. One year removed from winning nine games and qualifying for the program's first non-COVID bowl game since 2016, the Buffs have hopes of winning the Big 12 Conference and reaching the College Football Playoff.
“There’s a possibility," Sanders said of reaching the CFP in a recent interview with former Dallas Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin. "There’s a lot of good teams. A lot of good teams are neck and neck. It may be a two-loss team that gets to the championship in our conference.”
This article will be updated throughout Deion Sanders' Fall Sports Media Day press conference:
Live Updates From Deion Sanders' Fall Sports Media Day Press Conference
Ready For Shedeur Sanders' First NFL Preseason Start
Deion Sanders' youngest son, Shedeur Sanders, is set to make his first NFL preseason start against the Cleveland Browns on Friday evening.
“It’s going to be strange for both of us," Deion Sanders said. "I was in the hospital the last time I missed three games. He’s so prepared right now. A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game; he’s approaching it like a game. He’s thankful and appreciative for the opportunity. I can’t wait to see him play. It’s gonna be a problem out there tonight, dawg, I promise you that.”
"Win Differently"
"We're going to win differently but we're going to win," Sanders said.
Kaidon Salter Performing Well In Practice
Amid a starting quarterback battle with incoming freshman Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter has performed well in practice. The dual-threat quarterback offers a new component to Colorado's offense with his ability to run the ball.
"Coach Prime" Feeling Well
"Coach Prime" said that he's back to his "old self" after beating bladder cancer over the summer. Sanders had his bladder removed and lost about 25 pounds.
Deion Sanders Praises Colorado's Offensive Line
When asked about which position groups have stood out the most in fall camp, "Coach Prime" called out Colorado's offensive line, which had struggled the past two years.
"They probably have nine guys that can really start and contribute," Sanders said.
Run Game Impressing Deion Sanders
Out of necessity, Colorado's run game is expected to take a step forward in 2025.
"We can't just sit back and wait on someone to drive us down the field this year," Sanders said.
Previewing the 2025 Colorado Buffaloes
"Coach Prime" is entering his third season in Boulder and his first without quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, who are now navigating their first preseasons in the NFL. Replacing Hunter's production will be a group effort, but Colorado has several talented players at both of his position groups ready to step up, including cornerback DJ McKinney and wide receiver Omarion Miller.
At quarterback, Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter, incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Ryan Staub are battling for the starting job. "Coach Prime" will likely receive multiple questions about his starting quarterback competition and could provide some additional insight into who's leading the race.
In the trenches, Colorado is vastly improved on the offensive side and features a slew of returning defensive linemen ready to take another step forward. Through nearly two weeks of fall camp, defensive end Arden Walker and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton have emerged as leaders at their respective position groups.
"The big thing with the offensive line, a lot of new faces," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said last week. "You can say our most productive offensive lineman last year was Jordan Seaton, and he was a true freshman... Our personnel people brought in a lot of terrific players, plus some guys that were starters last year that made huge improvements."