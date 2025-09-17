Deion Sanders Opens Up On 'Fixing' Colorado Buffaloes Problems
BOULDER — Regardless of who's taking snaps under center, the Colorado Buffaloes have yet to establish an offensive identity through three games.
The pass-heavy Buffs of old left with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and in their place has been an offense without much to truly pride itself on. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has seen increased production from his run game, but consistent scoring drives and big plays remain elusive.
With Ryan Staub, Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis all still fighting for Colorado's starting quarterback job, the Buffs are averaging 23.67 points and 334.3 yards of total offense per game — numbers that likely won't beat many Big 12 opponents. Still, coach Deion Sanders has hope that his offense will hit its stride in the coming weeks.
Deion Sanders Addresses Colorado's Missing Offensive Identity
"Coach Prime" spoke about Colorado's offensive identity during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.
"You don't want to say what things should be because that gets you upset when you walk out of here," Sanders said. "I should probably be five pounds heavier right now, but I had little setbacks. We're getting there. And we're gonna get there within the next, maybe Saturday, maybe a couple of games after that. But we're gonna get there with the consistency that we desire. I can see it. We're gonna get there."
At this point, few should care whether it's Staub, Lewis or Salter who gets the Buffs' offense clicking to their capabilities. Success in the run game is likely necessary, but yards are yards at this point.
Focused On Winning Over Identity
Later in the presser, "Coach Prime" was asked if identity must precede winning.
"First of all, I don't coaches that seek identity," Sanders said. "I think coaches seek wins. You can call it what you want, but it looks the way it looks. I don't care what kind of car we pull up in as long as we pull out of here with a W, I'm good. I don't really get into the identity thing, not whatsoever."
Sanders conceded that he'd like the Buffs to improve in certain areas, although that doesn't necessarily mean an identity will follow.
"I would like to do some things better," Sanders said. "We'd like to stop the run, we'd like to run the ball, we'd like to be consistent offensively and defensively. We'd love to do those things better, but I can't be narrowed down to, 'What's your identity?' What does that mean?"
MORE: Colorado Recruit Xavier Payne Sends Message Following Buffaloes Rough Loss
MORE: Four Colorado Buffaloes Under Most Pressure From Deion Sanders
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Poor Start To Season Coming With An Ironic Strength
Ultimately, "Coach Prime" remains focused on finding consistency across the board.
"I'm a fixer, man," Sanders said. "I want to fix the problem. I'm not a guy that wants to linger and have that kind of stuff going on. I'm just as upset as some of you when you're watching TV or you're there. I'm just as upset or even more because I know what's supposed to be happening."