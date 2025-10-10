10 Numbers to Know Ahead of Colorado's Pivotal Matchup With No. 22 Iowa State
No. 22 Iowa State (5-1) heads to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes (2-4) in a critical week 7 Big 12 game at Folsom Field. With the Buffaloes in desperate need of their first conference win, and with a significantly dropped point spread alongside a hefty injury report, this has set the stage for a must-watch upset alert.
Ahead of the matchup, here are 10 numbers to know.
63.1 percent — ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) chance for Iowa State to win this game. Despite the FPI's prediction, the current betting spread suggests Vegas sees a much closer contest.
2.5 — The current point spread favoring the Cyclones at FanDuel Sportsbook, which has dropped from the opening line of 4.5 points. The tight margin suggests that oddsmakers are factoring in the Folsom Field atmosphere and Colorado’s potential on offense.
5 — The number of Iowa State defensive backs who are officially out due to injury, including starting cornerbacks Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams, who are out for the year. This decimated secondary creates a massive, exploitable opportunity for CU's passing attack with Kaidon Salter.
1 — Freshman defensive end London Merritt recorded his first sack in his performance against TCU. Merritt's disruptive presence will be critical against ISU QB Rocco Becht, as defensive ends Samuel Okunlola (OUT) and Arden Walker (DOUBTFUL) are sidelined.
6.8 — Junior running back Dallan Hayden’s average yards per carry in the last game against TCU (61 yards on 9 carries). With running backs DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price out, Hayden is expected to shoulder a large workload to establish the run game.
24.8 — Colorado's defensive points per game, which ranks 95th nationally. For the Buffaloes to win, the defense must outperform its season average and play its cleanest game of the year.
175 — The number of rushing yards per game Colorado’s defense has given up so far in Big 12 conference play. This is a major defensive weakness, and exactly what Iowa State, despite its own injuries, will look to exploit to control the clock and keep the ball away from Salter.
4-1 — The daunting record Colorado must achieve in its final five games after this week to make a bowl game, if it loses against Iowa State. A loss on Saturday makes the path to six wins feel impossible.
3 — The number of losses where the Buffaloes have jumped out to a lead of a touchdown or more (including a 14-0 lead against TCU) only to collapse in the second half due to penalties and turnovers. Finishing the game is the single biggest key for the Buffaloes.
<1,000 — The number of tickets remaining for Saturday's game. Folsom Field is expected to be completely sold out, which should maximize the home-field advantage Coach Prime's team will need to pull off the upset.
A Massive Injury Update
The latest injury update confirms that this Big 12 game will be defined by who can manage a devastating wave of injuries.
Five Iowa State defensive backs are officially out, including key players Jontez Williams and Jeremiah Cooper. Adding to the list is starting running back Carson Hansen, who is listed as doubtful due to a concussion he suffered last week against Cincinnati.
While the Cyclones are hurting, the Buffaloes’ running back room is also under severe strain. Running backs DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price are both out, meaning junior running back Dallan Hayden is going to have to shoulder a much larger workload.
Hayden, a transfer from the Ohio State Buckeyes, is coming off a great performance against TCU where he rushed for 61 yards on just nine carries, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.
Kaidon Salter In Make or Break Game
The biggest swing factor for this game remains quarterback Kaidon Salter. His three interceptions in the first half against TCU were the biggest reason the Buffs’ 14-0 lead evaporated.
The pressure on Salter is immense, as Colorado coach Deion Sanders made it clear the performance was unacceptable. "I saw what you saw," Sanders said earlier this week. "We've gotta do better, guys, you know that. We've gotta do better and we will".
With a decimated Iowa State secondary facing him, Salter has a big opportunity. If he can complement Hayden’s run game with timely, mistake-free plays, he should be able to exploit the Cyclones and secure that elusive first Big 12 victory. If the turnovers continue, the question of whether five-star freshman quarterback Julian Lewis should take over will only grow louder.
For Colorado, this is a prove-it game. They’ve shown they can punch you in the mouth first. Now, they must prove they can finally close.