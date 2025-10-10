Three Colorado Buffaloes to Watch in Pivotal Matchup Against Iowa State
After another tough conference loss to TCU, the Colorado Buffaloes enter this weekend’s home matchup against No. 22 Iowa State needing a spark. At 2-4 overall and 0-3 in Big 12 play, their hopes of reaching a bowl game hang in the balance.
While the Cyclones present a tough challenge on both sides of the ball, Colorado has proven they have the pieces to make this one competitive if they can clean up the details.
Here are three players who could make the difference for Colorado on Saturday.
Dallan Hayden and the Offensive Line
In the absence of running backs DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price, it was junior Dallan Hayden, the transfer from Ohio State, who exploded onto the scene against TCU, rushing for 61 yards on just nine carries, averaging 6.8 yards per carry, including a 25-yard burst that nearly went for six just before halftime.
With Taylor and Price sidelined for another week and wideout Drelon Miller, who's also been used out of the backfield, listed as questionable, Hayden is expected to shoulder a much larger workload against Iowa State.
His success will depend heavily on the Buffs' offensive line, which has been one of Colorado’s most stout units this season. Behind CU's O-line, the Buffs have found balance on the ground, controlling tempo and sustaining drives when they commit to the run.
If Hayden can get going early, it will take pressure off the passing game and help Colorado keep the Cyclones’ offense off the field.
Kaidon Salter’s Opportunity
Quarterback Kaidon Salter remains the biggest swing factor in Colorado’s offensive success. He has shown flashes of dynamic playmaking ability, but has struggled to find consistency.
Against TCU, he threw three interceptions in the first half, a performance that's particularly concerning heading into a matchup with an Iowa State defense that ranks seventh in the Big 12 in scoring. Sallter's three first-half interceptions against the Horned Frogs didn’t just stall Colorado’s offense; they also raised questions among CU fans about whether he can deliver in high-pressure moments.
Coach Deion Sanders didn’t sugarcoat things when asked about Salter’s performance earlier this week.
"I saw what you saw," he said. "We've gotta do better, guys, you know that. We've gotta do better and we will."
If the Buffs are going to pull off the upset at home, Salter will need to respond to "Coach Prime's" challenge. Playing efficient, mistake-free football and complementing the run game with timely, accurate throws could be the difference between keeping pace and falling behind early.
London Merritt’s Defensive Impact
On the defensive side, freshman defensive end London Merritt has quietly emerged as one of Colorado’s most intriguing young talents on the edge. Against TCU, Merritt delivered one of his best performances yet, recording three tackles, a sack, and a quarterback hurry.
Listed as probable after a minor injury, Merritt’s presence will be crucial as the Buffs work through a litany of injuries, including defensive ends Arden Walker, who's listed as doubtful, and Samuel Okunlola, who is out.
The freshman edge's ability to generate pressure will be key against Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht, who's already racked up more than 1,400 passing yards through six games. If Merritt can be a disruptor to Becht and the Cyclone offense, it could help swing momentum in Colorado’s favor.
If the Buffs hope to pull off the upset at Folsom Field, it will take a complete team effort. But if Hayden can recapture the rhythm he found in Fort Worth, Salter can settle in, and Merritt can create some havoc, the Buffs have a real chance to make things interesting against the Cyclones.