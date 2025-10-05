Kaidon Salter Has Topsy-Turvy First Half As Colorado Buffaloes Battle TCU
More Saturdays, more inconsistencies for the Colorado Buffaloes.
Positives weren't what many expected after their first drive on the TCU Horned Frogs, however. On his first pass attempt, quarterback Kaidon Salter threw an eerily similar interception to the one that cost Colorado a win against the BYU Cougars last week.
He kept calm and led back-to-back touchdown drives to get the Buffaloes rolling in the first half. Their results showed Salter's resilience, but his night took a turn after consecutive drives ending in interceptions.
Kaidon Salter Rides First-Half Rollercoaster
Two quick runs had the Buffs moving on their opening drive, but when Salter rolled right, he experienced an unfortunate déjà vu. Targeting wide receiver Omarion Miller, he slung an interception that sank many Colorado fans' hopes and raised early calls for freshman backup quarterback Julian Lewis.
But when the Buffaloes' ensuing goal-line stand resulted in a TCU missed field goal, Colorado knew slow and steady would right the ship. After a largely mistake-filled first quarter, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur orchestrated a methodical drive.
After six minutes and 54 seconds, which included six straight Salter completions, the quarterback found Miller wide open on a slant to put the Buffs up. The drive was the Buffaloes' longest ending in a touchdown this season.
Colorado's defense seized its next opportunity, blitzing Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover for a third-down sack. Salter took quick advantage, full-body stretching for a touchdown to make it 14-0.
That's when his evening took another turn for the worse. TCU halved the lead with its first touchdown, then Salter quickly sidearmed another pass into the hands of a Horned Frog defender. A few plays later, Hoover dotted a pass to wide receiver Eric McAlister to tie the game.
That looked to be all the first half wrote, but after running back Dallan Hayden broke a 25-yard run and Miller raced for a 34-yard gain, Colorado looked poised to take the lead back for halftime. But right on cue, Salter's pass near the goal line was tipped and picked as the clock expired.
Coach Prime To Make Quarterback Change?
After Salter's struggles, Colorado coach Deion Sanders may have to think about who he trots out for the second. Salter finished 9-for-15 for 115 yards, two total touchdowns, but with three turnovers.
Salter added more to his highlight reel, but uncharacteristic hiccups proved costly. Entering Saturday, he had just one interception (last week's final play against BYU). But in a 25-minute-span, he had three.
Lewis would be the likely option if plans change, but "Coach Prime" may still believe in his senior with the game very much in the balance. Regardless, Sanders' trust in the man he brought to Boulder to succeed his son, Shedeur Sanders, will be tested in Fort Worth.