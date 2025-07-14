Recruiting Class Rankings Shift As Colorado Buffaloes Land Rodney Colton Jr. Over Ole Miss
Not that coach Deion Sanders cares much, but the Colorado Buffaloes received a slight boost to their national recruiting class ranking after landing four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr.'s commitment over the weekend.
According to 247Sports, Colorado's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 79 nationally as of Monday. The Buffs were sitting No. 88 prior to Colton's pledge and had been ranked No. 93 late last week.
In the crowded Big 12 Conference, however, Colorado's class still ranks last with nine commitments. No other Big 12 team has fewer than 14 commitments.
"Coach Prime" has been on an impressive recruiting tear over the past three weeks, landing seven class of 2026 commitments since June 24. Notable recent additions include four-star safety Preston Ashley, three-star linebacker Carson Crawford, three-star tight end Gavin Mueller and Colton, who picked Colorado over the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida State Seminoles.
Colorado's 2026 recruiting class currently features seven defensive players, including three linebackers, and players from eight different states. If recent trends hold true, "Coach Prime" will likely land at least a couple more commits before finalizing the class.
Colorado Buffaloes Class Of 2026 Commitments
- Four-star safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)
- Three-star tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)
- Three-star linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)
- Three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)
- Three-star cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)
- Three-star linebacker Carson Crawford (Carthage, Texas)
- Three-star safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)
- Four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)
Even though Sanders hasn't been able to meet with recruits in Boulder this summer due to an undisclosed health issue, the allure of playing for "Coach Prime" continues to help Colorado on the recruiting trail.
“It’s special, for real," Tims told Rivals following his commitment. "Being committed to Coach Prime is different because you know you’re learning from one of the greatest to ever do it. He’s more than just a coach, he’s somebody who’s been where I’m trying to go, and he keeps it real with you while still pushing you to be great."
Colorado's 2025 signing class, which was highlighted by five-star quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis and four-star offensive tackle Chauncey Gooden, ranked No. 38 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12. The year prior, Colorado stood No. 95 nationally and last in the Big 12.
Big 12 Conference 2026 Recruiting Class Rankings (Per 247Sports)
1. BYU Cougars (20 commits)
2. Baylor Bears (17 commits)
3. Texas Tech Red Raiders (18 commits)
4. TCU Horned Frogs (19 commits)
5. Kansas Jayhawks (19 commits)
6. Arizona State Sun Devils (18 commits)
7. West Virginia Mountaineers (24 commits)
8. Arizona Wildcats (20 commits)
9. Houston Cougars (14 commits)
10. Utah Utes (17 commits)
11. Oklahoma State Cowboys (15 commits)
12. Iowa State Cyclones (19 commits)
13. Kansas State Wildcats (16 commits)
14. Cincinnati Bearcats (18 commits)
15. UCF Knights (15 commits)
16. Colorado Buffaloes (9 commits)