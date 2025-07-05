Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Horn Jr. Building Chemistry With Bryce Young in Offseason Workouts

Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes fans tracking NFL-bound Buffs should be excited to see Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. already building chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young during offseason workouts in Minnesota.

Ben Armendariz

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) catches passes at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) catches passes at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Panthers rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.—a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and one of the Colorado Buffaloes’ most dynamic playmakers under coach Deion Sanders over the past two seasons—is already showing signs that he could become an immediate asset in Carolina’s offense.

The former Buff joined several of his new Panthers teammates this past week for an offseason training session in Minnesota, working with performance coach Ryan Englebert of ETS Performance.

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) before the game against the Kansas
Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

In addition to Horn and Young, the workouts included Carolina wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, David Moore, Kobe Hudson, and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders—highlighting a group that should be central to Carolina’s offensive identity in 2025.

Though he’s just entering his rookie season, Horn already looks like he belongs. Video clips of the workouts posted to social media show Horn running crisp routes and catching passes from Young.

One highlight shows Young airing out a deep ball that Horn reels in with ease and confidence, showcasing the same speed and ability that Buffs fans came to know well in Boulder.

Across just two seasons in Colorado, Horn racked up 95 receptions for 1,008 yards and seven total touchdowns, becoming one of quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ most reliable targets—production that likely would’ve been even higher if not for a late-season injury in 2024.

Horn's skill set could be just what Carolina needs—a speedy, reliable option who can complement deeper threats like fellow rookie Tetairoa McMillan or veterans like Adam Thielen.

Horn’s ability to separate quickly off the line and find soft spots in coverage may make him an ideal fit for a quarterback like Young, who thrives when able to build rhythm and timing early.

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) signals a peace sign to Cincinnati
Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) signals a peace sign to Cincinnati Bearcats defensive back Josh Minkins (0) and is called for taunting penalty in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For Panthers fans, the footage offered a glimpse of something they’ve been hoping to see since last season ended: progress and cohesion around their franchise quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Panthers appear to be doing more to support Young’s development by upgrading the offensive weapons around him. Their first-round pick of Tetairoa McMillan in the 2025 NFL Draft makes that clear.

But Horn’s selection—along with his involvement in these early offseason sessions—is another strong sign that he’s also part of that plan.

Now in Carolina, Horn once again enters a crowded receivers room full of talent, but it’s a role he’s comfortable with. And based on what we’re seeing, he’s already showing that Colorado prepared him well for the next level.

It’s still early, and the NFL preseason hasn’t even started yet—but if Horn can carry this momentum into training camp, his chances of carving out a role in the Panthers offense look strong.

For Colorado football fans, seeing Jimmy Horn Jr. thrive in the NFL is more than just a feel-good story. It’s a reminder of the program’s growing reputation for producing top-tier talent, and a surefire sign of the developing talent pipeline in Boulder under "Coach Prime."

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

