Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Horn Jr. Building Chemistry With Bryce Young in Offseason Workouts
Panthers rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.—a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and one of the Colorado Buffaloes’ most dynamic playmakers under coach Deion Sanders over the past two seasons—is already showing signs that he could become an immediate asset in Carolina’s offense.
The former Buff joined several of his new Panthers teammates this past week for an offseason training session in Minnesota, working with performance coach Ryan Englebert of ETS Performance.
In addition to Horn and Young, the workouts included Carolina wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, David Moore, Kobe Hudson, and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders—highlighting a group that should be central to Carolina’s offensive identity in 2025.
Though he’s just entering his rookie season, Horn already looks like he belongs. Video clips of the workouts posted to social media show Horn running crisp routes and catching passes from Young.
One highlight shows Young airing out a deep ball that Horn reels in with ease and confidence, showcasing the same speed and ability that Buffs fans came to know well in Boulder.
Across just two seasons in Colorado, Horn racked up 95 receptions for 1,008 yards and seven total touchdowns, becoming one of quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ most reliable targets—production that likely would’ve been even higher if not for a late-season injury in 2024.
Horn's skill set could be just what Carolina needs—a speedy, reliable option who can complement deeper threats like fellow rookie Tetairoa McMillan or veterans like Adam Thielen.
Horn’s ability to separate quickly off the line and find soft spots in coverage may make him an ideal fit for a quarterback like Young, who thrives when able to build rhythm and timing early.
For Panthers fans, the footage offered a glimpse of something they’ve been hoping to see since last season ended: progress and cohesion around their franchise quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Panthers appear to be doing more to support Young’s development by upgrading the offensive weapons around him. Their first-round pick of Tetairoa McMillan in the 2025 NFL Draft makes that clear.
But Horn’s selection—along with his involvement in these early offseason sessions—is another strong sign that he’s also part of that plan.
Now in Carolina, Horn once again enters a crowded receivers room full of talent, but it’s a role he’s comfortable with. And based on what we’re seeing, he’s already showing that Colorado prepared him well for the next level.
It’s still early, and the NFL preseason hasn’t even started yet—but if Horn can carry this momentum into training camp, his chances of carving out a role in the Panthers offense look strong.
For Colorado football fans, seeing Jimmy Horn Jr. thrive in the NFL is more than just a feel-good story. It’s a reminder of the program’s growing reputation for producing top-tier talent, and a surefire sign of the developing talent pipeline in Boulder under "Coach Prime."