4-Star Safety Gabriel Jenkins Reveals Major Colorado Buffaloes Recruitment Update
An important stretch lies ahead for the Colorado Buffaloes' recruiting efforts with several top class of 2027 prospects set to visit Boulder.
On Friday, four-star safety Gabriel Jenkins became the latest 2027 recruit to announce his plans to take an official visit to Colorado. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, prospect didn't reveal a specific date, but his looming trip bodes well for a Colorado secondary that's loading up on young talent.
According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Jenkins is the No. 26 safety in his class and the No. 9 overall prospect in Pennsylvania. The Imani Christian Academy junior is listed at 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds.
Colorado, which offered Jenkins in January, must compete with a long list of other Power Four school to land Jenkins' commitment. Along with visiting Boulder, Jenkins plans on visiting Michigan, Penn State and other top programs in the coming months.
Jenkins was committed to Penn State for about two months before removing his pledge upon former coach James Franklin's dismissal in October. New Penn State coach Matt Campbell re-offered Jenkins in December.
Versatility is one of Jenkins' many intriguing traits.
“I’m a playmaker,” Jenkins told the Pittsburgh Union Progress. “I make it all happen. If you need me anywhere, hey, I play that position well. If you need me at safety, I’ll play it. If you need me at linebacker, I’ll play it.”
Colorado Buffaloes' Outlook at Safety
If Jenkins eventually signs with the Buffs and remains a safety, he'd join a talented room with multiple other intriguing young talents, including class of 2026 additions Braylon Edwards and Preston Ashley.
Colorado's safety room features Ben Finneseth, who's currently recovering from an offseason surgery, and incoming transfers Jah Jah Boyd (Indiana), Randon Fontenette (Vanderbilt), Jayden Hardy (Oklahoma), Naeten Mitchell (New Mexico State) and Boo Carter (Tennessee). Former CU safeties Carter Stoutmire and Tawfiq Byard are now at Arkansas and Texas A&M, respectively.
Entering his third year on coach Deion Sanders' staff, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston will coach Colorado's new-look safety room.
"Competition usually brings out the best in people, and we've got competition really on every level of the defense," Livingston told CUBuffs.com.
Other Notable Class of 2027 Recruits Set to Visit Boulder
Other class of 2027 recruits who've announced plans to visit Boulder in the coming months include defensive linemen Kenny Fairley and Khing Thibodeaux, athlete Marquis Fennell, wide receivers Khalil Taylor and Ryan Ferdinand, and cornerback commit Davon Dericho.
"First and foremost, let me let you understand this: I'm hands-on with everything right now," Sanders told Thee Pregame Show last month. "Every kid, I've watched on tape and have hand-picked him, hand-selected him to come in myself, and know all his attributes and inundated with what's all poppin' within their lives."
