Colorado Target Kenny Fairley Reveals Major Recruiting Move

Another rising class of 2027 prospect is set to visit the Colorado Buffaloes this summer.

As reported by BuffStampede's Adam Munsterteiger, defensive tackle Kenny Fairley has locked in plans to check out Boulder from June 5-7. Fairley is currently an unranked recruit, but he has announced offers from Colorado, Purdue, Tulane and other FBS programs this month.

"What I pride myself on most as a football player is my competitiveness and consistency," Fairley told BuffStampede.com. "I try to bring the same level of intensity and focus every single play. If someone watched me for the first time, I'd want them to notice my effort, physicality, and how I impact the game in multiple ways not just statistically, but with energy and leadership."

Fairley hails from Fairburn, Georgia, and is listed at 6-foot-1 and 280 pounds.As a junior at Creekside High School, he totaled 68 tackles while helping the Seminoles to a Class 4A state championship.

Other class of 2027 prospects set to visit Boulder over the next few months include wide receivers Khalil Taylor and Isaiah Alvarez and defensive linemen Khing Thibodeaux and Li'Marcus Jones, per 247Sports.

Cornerback Davon Dericho, a three-star prospect from Florida, represents Colorado's only class of 2027 commitment. Coach Deion Sanders earned Dericho's pledge on Thursday.

Colorado Pushing Forward Without Domata Peko

Former Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko's decision to join the Pittsburgh Steelers' staff hasn't kept the Buffs from staying aggressive on the recruiting trail. Still, Colorado must impress when it hosts Fairley, Thibodeaux and Jones this summer.

Colorado graduate assistant Dante' Carter offered Fairley.

As of Saturday, Sanders has yet to announce his next defensive line coach, who will play a key role in helping Colorado land Fairley and its other class of 2027 targets.

Colorado insider Phillip Dukes believes "Coach Prime" will hire somebody from the outside to fill the role.

"A technician, somebody to come in and be able to teach fundamentals, to be really fundamentally sound," Dukes told DNVR Buffs. "Someone (with) a lunch pail mentality who wants to work, that's going to allow people to work and wants to create more workers."

Defensive Line Resurgence?

Colorado's defensive line took a step backward last season, totaling only 13 sacks and largely struggling to slow the run. Fortunately for the Buffs, there's hope that a talented group of incoming transfers on the defensive line will step up next season.

"The D-line, it's the most physical team, the most physical position," Baylor transfer Samu Taumanupepe said in a recent practice, per Well Off Media. "We're gonna be the most physical group on the field. It starts off with us."

Other incoming transfers to know on the defensive line include Ezra Christensen (New Mexico State), Santana Hopper (Tulane) and Vili Taufatofua (San Jose State).