5-Star Recruit Cederian Morgan's Surprise Colorado Buffaloes Visit Before Alabama Crimson Tide
The Colorado Buffaloes hosted 5-star receiver recruit Cederian Morgan on a surprise visit after the elite prospect visited the Auburn Tigers and before the Alabama Crimson Tide. Will coach Deion Sanders' Buffaloes get the commitment of Morgan or will an SEC team land him?
The impact of a Morgan commit to Colorado's 2026 recruiting class cannot be overstated. The Buffaloes have yet to add a 5-star recruit to the 2026 class, which currently ranks last in the Big 12 Conference with only two commitments.
Below is the photo Morgan posted from his visit to Boulder on Wednesday.
Morgan plans to announce his commitment on July 2. Both Alabama and Auburn are fighting to keep Morgan in state. His top schools are Colorado, Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and Florida.
Morgan is a 6-4, 210 pound wide receiver out of Alexander City, Alabama. Morgan is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. As a junior, Morgan totaled 70 receptions for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns.
"It's definitely going to be tough," Morgan told Auburn Rivals. "It's probably going to be the hardest decision of my life, honestly...[Auburn's] just been recruiting me since my ninth grade year. So I feel like if I come, I'm going to be straight. I know everybody here. I know all the coaches, all the players. They all know my family. I've been up here probably a million times."
Morgan's family are life-long fans of the Crimson Tide, however. Is it possible that "Coach Prime" can lure Morgan from the SEC to be his next great receiver like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter?
Morgan also visited Boulder in May and told On3 that the Buffaloes have a great shot at landing him.
“I’m excited to meet coach Prime and the staff and also get to Colorado and meet the players and see the campus. They are a potential fit for me because I think I’ll bring the rare combination of size an speed to the receiver room," Morgan told On3.
Buffaloes have the smallest 2026 recruiting class in the Big 12 Conference with only two commits: three-star California EDGE Domata Peko Jr. and three-star Illinois tight end Gavin Mueller. Peko Jr. is the son of former NFL defensive lineman Domata Peko, who is now a member of the Colorado coaching staff as a defensive line coach.
While Colorado has been mostly focused on the transfer portal, expect some additions to its 2026 recruiting class as things heat up on the recruiting trail in the coming weeks. Entering his third season as head coach, Sanders has yet to land a recruiting class that ranks top-20 in the country.
Good news is, Sanders' Buffs are hosting elite recruits on official visits this weekend starting on June 20, including three 4-star talents who have major upside.
Making the trip to Boulder are four-star cornerback Preston Ashley, four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr., four-star athlete CJ Sadler and three-star cornerback Maurice Williams.