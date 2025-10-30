What the Advanced Analytics Say About Colorado vs. Arizona
The Colorado Buffaloes hope to dust off themselves after their 53-7 loss to the Utah Utes when they come back home to face the Arizona Wildcats. Colorado has struggled mightily in Big 12 conference play with a record of 1-4 and 3-5 overall. Arizona is 4-3 and 1-3 in Big 12 play.
Can the Buffaloes protect home field against the visiting Wildcats?
Colorado vs. Arizona Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Colorado and Coach Deion Sanders a 42.1 percent chance to beat Arizona. The Buffaloes are ranked 14th in the Big 12 with an FPI grade of 2.0. Arizona is 11th with a grade of 5.9.
Colorado will try to move past their blowout loss in Salt Lake City last week. The first half was about as bad as a game could possibly be, with Utah taking a 43-0 lead into the break. Furthermore, Utah had 396 yards of total offense compared to Colorado’s negative output. With the Utes foot off the gas in the second half, the final score only ended up being 53-7.
Arizona was not in action last week as they were on a bye. Prior to that, the Wildcats lost their last two games against the Houston Cougars and BYU Cougars. The Wildcats are led by quarterback Noah Fifita. Fifita has thrown for 1,829 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.
Colorado vs. Arizona Betting Odds
Colorado is a 4-point home underdog against visiting Arizona according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Buffaloes are +160 to win outright while Arizona is -192. The over/under is at 52.5 points.
Colorado vs. Arizona Score Prediction
Colorado is desperately in need of some momentum. The Buffaloes are 3-5 and in danger of missing out on a bowl game. They have already lost more games this season than they did all of 2024. In 2024, they went 9-3 in the regular season and made the Alamo Bowl.
The quarterback play has been an inconsistency for Colorado this season. Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter has had his ups and downs. For Colorado to win, Salter has to be consistent. One thing for sure is he will be looking for running lanes when the pocket breaks down, but Salter must be able to deliver the ball to open receivers.
The Buffaloes have looked a lot better this season at home than on the road, which favors them against Arizona. Colorado’s two home losses were to two undefeated teams; the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and BYU Cougars. They only lost by one possession in both of these games.
Colorado will rally together this game and get the job done at home. Not only covering the 4-point spread, but winning outright for their second Big 12 conference win.
Colorado 27, Arizona 24
