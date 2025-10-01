Deion Sanders Issues Dire Message To Kaidon Salter, Colorado Buffaloes Offense
On Tuesday, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders thought long and hard about what he's asking for from his offense.
After a loss to the No. 25 BYU Cougars that left many incensed with more second-half struggles, a complete game against the TCU Horned Frogs this Saturday is vital.
It's a sink-or-swim moment that "Coach Prime" wants every corner of the roster to meet. For Colorado's season, another Big 12 defeat may write another chapter in an impending free fall.
Deion Sanders Begs For Best Out Of Buffs Offense
"I want them to play like their life is on the line," Sanders told reporters in his weekly after-practice presser. "Like their careers are on the line, like the payment for a car is on the line, the payment for a home is on the line, like [they] have children depending on them, and some do.
"I just want them to play with full intensity and passion, and when you walk off that field, you look back and say 'I gave it my all.' That's all any coach wants. That's all I desire. I don't want you saying 'I wish, I coulda, shoulda.' I don't want you looking back over your shoulder."
His passionate soliloquy further fleshed out the immense pressure he's been applying to the Buffaloes, specifically to become more consistent, and namely for quarterback Kaidon Salter. After a 14-0 start, Colorado gave up 17 unanswered points and conducted just one drive of note before losing 24-21.
Sanders also asked his team an elementary question that dug into each player's frame of mind.
"It's only one answer or the other: Are you underachieving or overachieving?" said Sanders, bluntly tossing his arms up. "That's it."
Kaidon Salter Called Out?
As Colorado grumbles at 2-3, time will tell if its current direction can change course. Salter's struggles in high-leverage spots are indicative of a quarterback not quite ready for the leap from Conference USA to the Big 12.
Sanders noted that the lights were too bright for many of his athletes late last Saturday, not giving specifics but likely implying Salter needed to step up. The senior signal caller didn't have many answers after BYU adjusted to his dual-threat abilities.
However, there's still time to correct those mistakes and enough life in other parts of the offense to guide him forward. Colorado's offensive line ranks top-10 in the nation in many advanced metrics, including average time to throw.
“The O-line is not a problem," Sanders said. "Running the ball and pass protection is not a problem.”
Ground And Pound The Key To Turnaround?
It's an ironic twist from the Buffaloes' last two seasons, where one could always rely on the quarterback play of Shedeur Sanders but seldom trust the offensive line. It's gone from liability to strength, so a game-changer for future outcomes could be to lean into the run even further.
Especially against a high-octane air raid like TCU's, clock control with success on the ground will be as important as ever.
After he found a fascinating wrinkle in wide receiver Dre'lon Miller's use at wildcat, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur should continue his focus on beefy formations and creative blocking schemes to keep the Horned Frog defense honest.
"Yes, it is," Sanders said when asked if the run will be vital. "And stop explosions. They're gonna run tempo offense, which they do really well, so we gotta get the plays in and out. . . Even if you're wrong, let's be wrong right, meaning everybody [is] on the same page."