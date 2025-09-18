Buffs Beat

What Analysts Are Saying About Colorado Buffaloes' Must-Win Game vs. Wyoming Cowboys

Most analysts agree that the Colorado Buffaloes have suddenly entered a must-win home game against the Wyoming Cowboys. After falling to Houston, coach Deion Sanders desperately needs a victory to avoid extending an already rough start to the season.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) covers his ears in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
All of a sudden, the Colorado Buffaloes have entered must-win territory heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys. It may not be a Big 12 Conference game, but coach Deion Sanders can't afford a home loss to the inferior Pokes.

"Coach Prime" will reportedly return to Kaidon Salter as his starting quarterback after watching Ryan Staub struggle in last week's loss to the Houston Cougars. Salter, who started Colorado's first two games, will face a Wyoming defense that has allowed only 12.7 points per contest, albeit aided by a shutout win over the Akron Zips.

Ahead of Saturday, Colorado sits 1-2 with its lone victory coming against the Delaware Blue Hens. Wyoming is 2-1 following a 31-6 Week 3 loss to the Utah Utes.

Run Defense Concerns

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) runs with the ball as Colorado Buffaloes safety Carter Stoutmire (23) attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Until Colorado's defense proves it can stop the run, opponents will continue to test the Buffs on the ground with both their quarterback (if capable) and running back. Houston followed Georgia Tech's winning script against the Buffs perfectly, gashing Sanders' defense for 209 rushing yards while chewing up plenty of clock.

Wyoming quarterback Kaden Anderson doesn't use his legs much, but running backs Sam Scott, Terron Kellman and Samuel Harris are currently averaging just under six yards per carry.

Buffaloes Wire's Jack Freeman expressed his concern about Colorado's run defense heading into Saturday.

Any team can hang in the game when the easiest and safest option to gain yards is the same thing. It allows opposing offenses to stay on schedule and negate most of the negative plays the defense can create. There isn't much of a future for this team if the run defense cannot improve.

Buffaloes Wire's Jack Freeman

Plenty To Fix

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) is unable to control the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Heartland College Sports' Pete Mundo pointed to Colorado being near the bottom of the Big 12 in most statistical categories as reason for concern moving forward. While Wyoming should be the Buffs' easiest remaining opponent, Mundo believes the "eye test" suggests Saturday could be a closer game than most are predicting.

"Colorado has a lot that it's got to figure out," Mundo said. "I do not feel good about the prospects of the Buffaloes this year based on what you see with the eye test, what you see with the numbers, and I think Wyoming goes in there and covers the 13-point spread."

Fast Start Needed For Colorado

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Carter Stoutmire (23) reacts following a turnover in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With run defense standing out as an early weakness, the Buffs need to start fast against Wyoming to make the Cowboys play from behind.

"You had a brutally slow start last week (at Houston)," DNVR's Scott Procter said. "This team needs to come out starting fast against Wyoming, put it on them early, get a lead early. That's what you have to see against a team talent-wise that you're much more superior than."

Kickoff between the Buffs and Cowboys is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.

