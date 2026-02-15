Colorado Buffaloes' Biggest Position Battle in the Offseason

The Colorado Buffaloes' offseason is winding down, and with it comes a crowded race for starting spots across the roster. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff have added plenty of new faces through the transfer portal, ramping up the competition.

One unit to watch will be the running backs, where a mix of experience and new talent could make for a thrilling battle for touches.

After Sanders lured coach Brennan Marion from Sacramento State to be the Buffaloes' offensive coordinator, the emphasis on the run has only intensified. With multiple backs expected to see carries in Marion’s system, figuring out the true No. 1 won’t be easy.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes signed Alabama redshirt junior Richard Young, as well as Sacramento State’s Damian Henderson II and Jaquail Smith, to join the already talented list of backs, which includes the returning redshirt sophomore Micah Welch.

While the depth at running back is a benefit for Sanders in terms of flexibility, it also ensures that competition will be fierce for every snap.

Given the level of talent competing for snaps, the competition for the top job could be one of the more interesting storylines of the offseason, and whoever comes out on top will set the table for a potent rushing attack under Sanders and Marion.

MORE: New Big 12 Football Rankings After Finalized Recruiting Classes

MORE: Former Player Doesn't Hold Back on Deion Sanders Criticism

MORE: Colorado's Deion Sanders Has Social Media Buzzing With Unreleased Cleats

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Inside the Competition for Colorado’s Running Back Crown

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II (34) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is to be seen how Sanders uses his running backs, but Henderson II and Smith are expected to have an impact right off the bat. Young and Welch have shown flashes of potential, though they have yet to demonstrate they can be relied on to perform.

Hornets running backs accumulated 1,076 yards and 10 touchdowns last season in the FBS. Their productivity represents the type of explosive ability that has the chance to thrive behind the Buffaloes' improved unit up front.

Young has a lot of work to do this offseason and training camp to crack a spot, though his size has the potential to be a goal-line runner. Welch is the biggest question mark in the group, while Young is the heavy favorite to begin the season.

As the top returning back, Welch’s role in Marion’s system is still uncertain. If Henderson II and Smith can carry over their big-play ability from Sacramento State, they could become the engine of Colorado’s rushing attack.

Early contributions from the two could turn the backfield from a question mark into one of the team’s biggest strengths. With so much talent pushing for carries, the Buffaloes’ running back battle could define the offense early in the season.

Whoever rises to the top will not only set the tone for the Buffaloes' rushing attack but also signal just how dangerous this backfield can be under Sanders and Marion.

Which Buffalo Will Take the Lead in the Backfield?

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) celebrates scoring against UL Monroe at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The early favorite to start for the Buffaloes should be Young. A four-star recruit with three seasons of experience at Alabama, he brings the most proven track record to the room.

During his time in Boulder, Sanders has rarely relied on unproven players outside of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, and the running back position is likely no different.

Henderson II and Smith have big-play potential with the Buffaloes, but moving from FCS to FBS won’t be easy. The jump comes with challenges, especially against the physically tough defenses the Big 12 has shown in recent years.

If Young can take his experience and physical skills to the Big 12 Conference, he appears to have what it takes to open day one as the anchor of the Buffaloes’ backfield. The size, ability, and experience make him look like the guy to establish the tone for a powerful running game.