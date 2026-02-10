Alabama Running Back Is a Quiet Addition With Big Upside for Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason is all but wrapped up as training camp approaches, and coach Deion Sanders has been busy, adding more than 40 players from the transfer portal. With so much turnover, the roster is starting to finally take shape for the next season.

One of the most underrated additions this offseason is former Alabama running back Richard Young. Sanders and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion see potential in the former four-star recruit that hasn’t yet been realized.

Young came to Alabama as part of the 2023 recruiting class out of LeHigh Senior High School in Florida. Despite his talent, he spent much of his time buried on the depth chart and never got a real opportunity to showcase what he can do.

Production has been hard to come by for Young, which has been a sticking point in his development. He has fewer than 60 carries in his career and came off a season where he averaged less than three yards per carry.

If Young can stay healthy and find a consistent role in Colorado’s offense, he has a chance to finally show why he was once such a coveted recruit. With the Buffaloes’ revamped backfield, this could be the perfect stage for him to turn untapped potential into production.

Unlocking the Potential of Colorado’s Revamped Running Backs

Still to be determined is how Colorado's offense will utilize its running backs, but Sacramento State's Damien Henderson II and Jaquail Smith should be factors from the start. Young and Micah Welch have shown flashes, though neither has yet shown that he can be counted on.

Henderson II and Smith added 1,076 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, showing potential for big plays. This kind of game-breaking ability should serve them well at Colorado, where a much-improved front will set the tone for the offense.

Young will have a big offseason and training camp ahead of him if he wants to get reps, but at his size can make himself valuable as a goal-line bruiser type of tailback. Welch is arguably the biggest question mark in the running back stable, but Young is clearly the favorite to start.

As the main returning back, it’s unclear how Welch fits into Marion’s system. He’s flashed potential, but that hasn’t yet turned into consistent production.

If Henderson II and Smith can carry over their big-play ability from Sacramento State, they could become the engine of Colorado’s rushing attack. Early contributions from the two could set the tone for the offense and turn the backfield from a question mark into a genuine strength.

Can Richard Young Make an Impact in Colorado’s Backfield?

The odds of Young making an impact in Colorado’s backfield are high, especially as a redshirt junior. He brings experience that the Hornets running backs don’t, along with Welch, and could step in right away.

With his time at Alabama and his ability to run between the tackles, Young has the tools to take over the backfield. He was a four-star recruit for a reason, but he just needs the opportunity to show what he can do.

His mix of size, vision, and power gives the Buffaloes a back who can control the line of scrimmage and create opportunities for the entire offense.

If he can stay healthy and adapt quickly to the system, Young has the potential to be a reliable, dynamic weapon every game. This could be the season he finally lives up to the hype and becomes a true cornerstone of the Buffaloes’ rushing attack.