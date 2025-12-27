Four Colorado Buffaloes Players With 2027 NFL Draft Potential

The Colorado Buffaloes may not have any former players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, but at least one should hear their name called the following year.

As things currently stand, one current Buff stands out as a 2027 lock and three others will require big 2026 campaigns to sneak into the later rounds — should they choose to declare. And because coach Deion Sanders' roster has so far been decimated by the transfer portal this offseason, other players with NFL potential could eventually make their way to Boulder.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

While winning remains the top priority for Colorado heading into 2026, a program's health can also be measured by the number of players selected in each year's NFL Draft. So, below are four players with 2027 NFL Draft potential:

Wide Receiver Joseph Williams

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Joseph Williams currently stands as the top wide receiver on Colorado's roster following the transfer portal loss of Omarion Miller, who also has NFL Draft potential. During his first season with the Buffs, Williams caught 37 passes for 489 yards and four touchdowns, boosting his draft stock as a standout sophomore.

“I don't know if it's a breakthrough moment," Sanders said after Williams caught eight passes for 128 yards and one touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones. "Joseph has been doing his thing. We got to get it to him. That's it, straight up. We got to get it to him. We got a great receiving corps, man. These guys can play.

"Joseph is a dawg, man. He's a dawg where he played a year ago (Tulsa), and we're happy to get him, and I've known him for years, his family for years. So I'm glad he chose us."

Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) pass protects on Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Hunter Clegg (90) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If he can stay healthy, Jordan Seaton is almost certainly a first-round lock for the 2027 NFL Draft. He bullied Big 12 defensive linemen throughout this past season and led Colorado's offensive line resurgence, growing his case to become a future NFL left tackle.

"I value this offensive line, I value this school, I value this program," Seaton said this past spring. "For me, it may mean a little bit more to me, so I got to do more, do extra. I just want to be that guy where they can turn to and be like, 'Yeah, he's a young guy, but he's consistent every day.' My goal is I'm trying to chase consistency."

Running Back Micah Welch

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Assuming he sticks around for his upcoming third season at Colorado, Micah Welch could in new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's "Go-Go" system, which has often led to big seasons from running backs.

Welch will need to develop his skills as a pass blocker and pass catcher, but his success in short-yardage situations should make him an intriguing player to watch among NFL scouts.

Punter Damon Greaves

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes punter Damon Greaves (35) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Damon Greaves began his first season in Boulder better than he finished it, but he still walked away with an All-Big 12 honorable mention nod. The former Kansas transfer had 15 punts that landed inside the opponent's 20-yard line and produced 13 boots of 50-plus yards.

If he can erase the occasional shank, Greaves' big leg could lead to an NFL opportunity.