This SEC Pass Rusher Could Be the Perfect Fit For Colorado's Transfer Portal Needs

The Colorado Buffaloes have taken their share of hits this offseason, and more turbulence could follow when the transfer portal window opens next week. Coach Deion Sanders hasn’t just lost talent, but he’s staring at a complete overhaul of the defensive line.

The program has lost five defensive linemen, with edge rusher Alexander McPherson standing out as the most significant departure. Finding a long-term partner to line up alongside freshman London Merritt over the next season or two will be a top priority for Sanders.

One player who makes sense for Sanders and his staff to target is Texas A&M edge rusher Rylan Kennedy, who recently entered the transfer portal. A redshirt sophomore, Kennedy has flashed production but was buried behind the Aggies’ deep defensive line rotation.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The SEC will always show interest in top in-conference talent, but the Colorado Buffaloes can’t afford to wait. If they want a real chance to lure Kennedy to Boulder, making him an immediate priority is essential.

Kennedy checks a lot of boxes for what Colorado needs right now, especially with immediate playing time on the table. If the Buffaloes want to stay ahead of the competition, this is a recruitment they can’t afford to let linger.







What Rylan Kennedy Could Bring to Deion Sanders’ Rebuilt Defensive Line

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

At this stage, Sanders and his staff need to bring in impact players who can contribute immediately. When a program loses more than half its roster in one offseason, challenges are inevitable, making experienced pass rushers a logical starting point.

Kennedy may have been buried on the Aggies’ depth chart, but his presence was felt when he did see the field. Despite limited playing time last season, he still recorded 14 tackles and two sacks.

Finding players who can mesh with a young, inexperienced core will be crucial. With the current recruiting class featuring 11 prep signees and so many departures, many young players will be thrust onto the field quickly.

Kennedy is a player who can contribute right away while also helping develop teammates, coming from a program and conference known for producing top pass rushers. He’s someone who can make an immediate impact and leave a lasting mark on the Buffaloes’ defense.

Landing Kennedy would give Sanders and his staff a boost of both talent and experience on a defensive line that’s crying out for leadership. With him in the mix, Colorado could control the line of scrimmage and give its young players a real shot to compete every week.

Why Deion Sanders Must Prioritize Rebuilding Colorado’s Defensive Line

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes showed flashes on defense last season, particularly in the secondary, but consistency was hard to come by. Sophomore safety Tawfiq Byard led the unit with 79 tackles, while senior Preston Hodge added 13 pass deflections to anchor the back end.

The bigger problems were up front and getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Buffaloes struggled to stop the run, and the team’s sack leader recorded just 2.5 sacks all season.

Opponents often controlled the line of scrimmage, putting extra pressure on the rest of the defense. That’s why improving the defensive line has to be Sanders’ top priority this offseason.

Rebuilding up front isn’t just about adding players—it’s about changing how opponents attack the line of scrimmage. A stronger defensive front would make offenses think twice before running at Colorado.

That would create more opportunities for the secondary and give the Buffaloes a real chance to compete in every game.