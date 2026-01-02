Potential Transfer Portal Target Could Be Colorado’s Answer to London Merritt’s Exit

The Colorado Buffaloes are just days away from the transfer portal opening, and they have plenty of work ahead to rebuild the roster. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff are set to lose 26 players this offseason, making it a critical period for roster management.

One of the biggest names expected to enter the transfer portal is edge rusher London Merritt. He was projected to be a key contributor on defense for years to come, and his departure leaves a big hole that Sanders and his staff will need to fill.

Replacing Merritt won’t be easy, but one potential target could be North Dakota State’s Toby Anene. He may not be a long-term solution, but he’s coming off a strong redshirt junior season and could make an immediate impact on Colorado’s defense.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Anene is making the jump from FCS to FBS, which gives him the chance for significant playing time. For a program likely to struggle landing top-level talent, he represents the kind of underrated player who could pay immediate dividends.

If Anene can translate his FCS production to the FBS level, he could help ease the blow of Merritt’s departure. For a Colorado defense in transition, adding a player ready to contribute right away could be exactly what Sanders needs this offseason.

What Makes Toby Anene An Intriguing Fit With The Buffaloes

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Anene might be the most underrated pass rusher in this year’s transfer portal cycle. His limited production at North Dakota State doesn’t tell the full story — he only had one true season of action.

Much of his time was spent buried on a depth chart stacked with talent thanks to the Bisons’ program success.

Last season, Anene recorded 27 tackles, seven sacks, six pass deflections, and a forced fumble, showcasing his ability to disrupt plays. At 6-foot-5 and just under 260 pounds, he’s a true athlete who can generate consistent pressure — exactly what Sanders’ defense needs.

Targeting a player like Anene should be a priority for Sanders and his staff this offseason. He may not be a long-term solution, but he offers the kind of immediate impact the Buffaloes need as they work to rebuild a defense in transition.

If Anene can translate his FCS production to the FBS level, he could provide a boost to Colorado’s pass rush right away. For a program looking to improve from a 3-9 season, adding a player ready to contribute immediately could make all the difference.

London Merritt’s Transfer Raises Alarm for Colorado’s Defense

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There will be no shortage of programs interested in Merritt, a former four-star recruit from last year’s class. The bigger issue for Colorado has been its struggle to retain top-level talent consistently.

Sanders and his staff have managed to keep five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton and quarterback Julian Lewis, but Merritt was expected to be a defensive cornerstone.

He was a future leader the program could build around for multiple seasons.

That’s why the continued loss of key defensive pieces is especially concerning, given Sanders’ background as an NFL Hall of Fame defensive back. The Buffaloes now face a major reset on that side of the ball, with both the defensive line and secondary needing to be rebuilt.

If Colorado can’t stabilize the roster and show real defensive progress, Merritt’s departure won’t be an isolated case.

Finding a replacement is critical, but landing a player like Anene could provide an immediate boost. He’s coming off a strong redshirt junior season and could step in to help fill the gap while the Buffaloes rebuild.

Moving forward, keeping the next Merritt may be just as important as finding his replacement.