Colorado Buffaloes' BJ Green Runs Shocking 40-Yard Dash At Big 12 Pro Day
Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman BJ Green participated in Big 12 Pro Day on Wednesday. Green did not go to the 2025 NFL Combine last month. At Pro Day on Wednesday, he ran the 40-yard dash at Pro Day and recorded an unofficial time of 4.70 seconds.
Green also had a second 40-yard dash on Wednesday that was unofficially recorded at 4.77 seconds
The best 40-yard dash time ran by a defensive lineman at the 2025 NFL Combine was by Nebraska’s Ty Robinson at 4.83 seconds. Green’s unofficial 4.70 second run is more than a full tenth of a second faster than Robinson’s.
BJ Green Player Profile
BJ Green is a 6-0, 252 pound defensive lineman that spent four years playing collegiate football from 2021 through 2024. Green played his first three seasons for the Arizona State State Devils before transferring to Colorado for his fourth and final year.
In 49 games over this time frame, Green recorded 53 solo tackles, 21.0 sacks, 34 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. He had a career high best 7.5 sacks in 2024 and led the Buffaloes in this category. This was good enough for Green to earn First-team All-Big 12 honors and win Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
Despite all of this, Green is not projected to go highly in any sort of mock draft. According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Green is projected to go undrafted. His overall player rank is at No. 414.
Will his 40-time at Pro Day jump his stock up enough to be selected as a late round pick? Even if not, it would be surprising to not see him not get signed on to a roster heading into training camp
MORE: Deion Sanders Wants To Play Bill Belichick, North Carolina In Spring Game
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Teases Huge Hires, Moves
MORE: Deion Sanders To Hire Former Tom Brady Coach Byron Leftwich To Colorado Staff?
MORE: How To Watch Big 12 Pro Day: Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders
Colorado Buffaloes Heading to the NFL
The Colorado Buffaloes have two of the biggest stars heading into NFL Draft Day; quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
Sanders is viewed as going as high as No. 1 overall in some mock drafts. The consensus is that it is between him and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward for who will be the first quarterback selected. Sanders played for Colorado in 2023 and 2024, tallying 7,364 passing yards and 72 total touchdowns. He won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2024, leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record.
Travis Hunter took the country by storm as a two-way player. Hunter was elite on both sides of the ball as a lockdown cornerback and game breaking wide receiver. He won the 2024 Heisman trophy and is projected to be taken early in the first round. ESPN Football analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projects Travis Hunter as being selected No. 4 overall by the New England Patriots.