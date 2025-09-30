Big 12 Reveals Fine For Colorado Buffaloes For Inappropriate Chants Against BYU
The Big 12 Conference has fined the Colorado Buffaloes $50,000 as a response to the offensive chants by some of Colorado's fans during the Buffaloes' home game against the No. 23 BYU Cougars.
Big 12 Explains Fine for Colorado
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark released a statement explaining why the conference saw it necessary to publicly fine Colorado:
"Hateful and discriminatory language has no home in the Big 12 Conference. While we appreciate Colorado apologizing for the chants that occurred in the stands during Saturday's game, the Big 12 maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Colorado will receive a $50,000 fine in accordance with our Conference policies," Yormark said in the statement.
During the close game against BYU, a number of Buffs fans chanted "F*** the Mormons." After the incident, Colorado athletic director Rick George and Chancellor Justin Schwartz released a statement that condemned the fans' actions and offered an apology on behalf of the Buffaloes community.
Colorado's Official Apology
"The University of Colorado Boulder strongly condemns the use of expletives and religious slurs by individuals in the stands during the recent football game against BYU. Such behavior is deeply disappointing and does not reflect the values of respect, inclusion, and integrity we expect of our campus community," reads the statement.
MORE: Colorado Coach Deion Sanders' Honest Postgame Speech To His Team After Buffaloes Loss
MORE: Kickoff Time Announced For Colorado Buffaloes, Iowa State Cyclones Matchup
MORE: Travis Hunter's Cool Postgame Move Shows Why He's Fan Favorite
"Attending sporting events at CU Boulder is a privilege, and with that comes the responsibility to uphold our Fan Code of Conduct. The university and CU Athletics have a strict policy when it comes to abusive behavior, and those found to have engaed in conduct that is not consistent with our values are held accountable," George and Schwartz continued.
"CU Boulder is committed to fostering an environment where all individuals—students, staff, faculty, alumni, opposing fans and other visitors —feel welcome and safe. Discriminatory language and hostile conduct have no place at our athletic events or anywhere on our campus," the statement reads.
BYU's connection with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly referred to as the Mormon Church, is well-documented, and opposing college football fans chanting about BYU's religious affiliation is not a new phenomenon, either.
In 2021, the same chant broke out among USC fans as BYU played the Trojans inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. In 2022, BYU traveled to Oregon to play the Ducks, and a similar chant was used inside of Autzen Stadium.
Both USC and Oregon issued formal apologies for the respective incidents, but unlike the Big 12's latest disciplinary move, the Pac-12 did not issue a fine towards either school.